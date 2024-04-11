Tenth annual Arctic Encounter Symposium continues in Anchorage through end of week

The three-day conference brings together people for conversations and panels on a myriad of Arctic-focused topics. Thursday’s first panel included perspectives from Indigenous leaders from Alaska.

Pearl Brower, President and CEO of the Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation (UIC) said the people who live every day in the Arctic should be the focus beyond this week’s discussions.

“When you’re thinking about the Arctic while you’re here, think about us,” Brower said. “Think about the people. And that’s, I think, really the key critical component as policy-makers, as people working within the region — thinking about the Arctic. We think about the people first, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Brower, who is from Utqiaġvik, was among six Indigenous leaders from across the state who took part in a main-stage conversation about their visions for success into the future.

Roy Algoinga grew up in White Mountain. He was recently named the President and CEO of First Alaskans Institute, a policy and advocacy non-profit organization that also focuses on building leadership skills among Alaska Native youth. He said any future success must include younger generations.

“I look at our youth as the starting point of new discussion of change, of functionality of being capable to move forward with all of the things that we need in our community,” Algoinga said.

Among the long list of topics on the Arctic Encounter agenda this week are discussions on sustainable energy, infrastructure investments and emergency preparedness in the Arctic. The three-day symposium continues through the end of the week.