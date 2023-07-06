Star-spangled accessories and muddy shoes at Bethel’s annual Fourth of July celebration

A Black Hawk helicopter circled Bethel as multi-generational groups waited in hoodies and star-spangled accessories along the main roads for the city’s annual Fourth of July parade.

Kids held plastic bags and buckets, anticipating candy tossed by parade members from the flatbeds of slow-moving trucks, boat trailers, cars, and first responder vehicles. Most still wore the familiar coat of splashed mud, but the vehicles were also dressed up in red white and blue bunting, America-themed cardboard cutouts, and miniature American flags.

Glenn Elliott had his father on his mind during the city’s festivities. He and his siblings were in Bethel to celebrate the life of veteran Donald “Sompy” Elliott.

“This is the first Fourth of July he hasn't been in the parade,” said Glenn.

Elliott was a Korean War veteran, and the last surviving charter member of Bethel's Robert V. Lindsay VFW Post 10041, an organization which helps local veterans and active service members. Elliott was remembered as extremely patriotic, a believer in service to country and community, and a father-figure to service members returning home.

“He was always proud of his post here, and I'm a lifelong member,” said Glenn. “It's a very sentimental journey. We buried him on July 1. So anyways, yeah, it's a very bittersweet Fourth of July.”

The VFW held a memorial for Elliott over the June 30 weekend. Usually, although not this year, they have a stand at the Independence Day celebration selling corn dogs and snacks. This year, almost 20 local organizations, churches, artists, and food vendors bought booths from the city. Ahead of the event, community members were warned on Facebook and radio shows to keep alcohol away.

Sharmin Shompa managed the first stand on the blacktop, where she had racks of colorful beaded earrings.

“I've been doing this for two and a half years, actually,” Shompa said. “But I have over 1,000 earrings,”

Shompa started beading when she didn’t have a job during the pandemic, and then it became her job. Now, she works with the city’s utilities and sells jewelry as a side gig at Saturday Market.

“I love July 4 because I can sell my crafts to everybody, and I feel so proud to sell it, and people wear it,” Shompa said.

Shompa was happy that more people showed up this year after the low turnout in 2022. She prepared dangle earrings with the American flag and others resembling red salmon, a popular catch this season.

All afternoon, lines stayed long for shaved ice, Filipino food, funnel cakes, corn dogs, and cotton candy. People performed music and Yup’ik dancing on stage, and the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association announced the winners of their Fourth of July raffle, with the first place prize, an 18-foot Lund Jon Boat, won by Leanna Isaac.

As the afternoon went on, people who didn’t bring layers of clothing began to complain as the drizzle turned into rain. And before 4 p.m., many decided it was the time to call it a day.

Singer Ruth Evon and her siblings packed up their instruments and set. They play together as the Jenkins Family and were playing Christian songs, like an adapted “Jesus Stand by Me” in the tune of Ben E. King’s classic.

“It was really fun when it wasn't raining earlier,” Evon said as she packed up speakers and directed cases towards the car. “Yeah. That’s why they have to put the equipment away.”

Despite the gloom of Bethel’s gray skies, the day was bright for many. It was a normal Fourth of July, something everyone had been missing.

