Alaska State News

Listen: Akiuk's Lady Grizzlies reflect on the team's first trip to state championships in decades

KYUK | By Sunni Bean
Published March 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM AKDT
Sunni Bean
KYUK
Juniors Claire Schneidler and Larissa Berlin at Bethel Airport, on their way to the state basketball championships.

The Akiuk Lady Grizzlies played in the state basketball tournament last week. It’s the first time they’ve played at that level since 1964 and while they ultimately lost – the team said they didn’t care about winning, they wanted to be there as a team and to have fun.

KYUK’s Sunni Bean caught up with Claire Schneidler, Larissa Berlin, Jerilyn Berlin, Denise Kalila, and Olinka Pavilla, juniors and seniors on the Akiuk Kasigluk basketball team at the airport on their way to Anchorage. She has this audio postcard.

Alaska State News
Sunni Bean
Sunni is a reporter and radio lover. Her favorite part of the job is sitting down and having a good conversation.
