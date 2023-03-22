Listen: Akiuk's Lady Grizzlies reflect on the team's first trip to state championships in decades

The Akiuk Lady Grizzlies played in the state basketball tournament last week. It’s the first time they’ve played at that level since 1964 and while they ultimately lost – the team said they didn’t care about winning, they wanted to be there as a team and to have fun.

KYUK’s Sunni Bean caught up with Claire Schneidler, Larissa Berlin, Jerilyn Berlin, Denise Kalila, and Olinka Pavilla, juniors and seniors on the Akiuk Kasigluk basketball team at the airport on their way to Anchorage. She has this audio postcard.

