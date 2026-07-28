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Slideshow: Bethel's 2nd annual drag show

KYUK | By Gabby Hiestand Salgado,
Samantha Watson
Published July 28, 2026 at 8:33 AM AKDT
Golden Delicious performers at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Golden Delicious performs at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Ice Watah, a Koyukon Athabascan drag performer, at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Ice Watah, a Koyukon Athabascan drag performer, performs at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Ella Mental performers at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Ella Mental performs at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Ice Watah performers at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Ice Watah performs at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Osha Violation performers at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Osha Violation performs at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Mister Chance at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Mister Chance performs at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Golden Delicious performers at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Golden Delicious performs at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Ice Watah, a Koyukon Athabascan drag performer, at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
8 of 16  — 260727_DragShow/260727_GSalgado_DragShow-03556.jpg
Ice Watah, a Koyukon Athabascan drag performer, at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Ice Watah, a Koyukon Athabascan drag performer, at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
9 of 16  — 260727_DragShow/260727_GSalgado_DragShow-03616.jpg
Ice Watah, a Koyukon Athabascan drag performer, at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Mister Chance at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Mister Chance at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Ella Mental performers at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Ella Mental performs at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Osha Violation at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Osha Violation at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Golden Delicious at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Golden Delicious at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Mister Chance and Osha Violation at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Mister Chance and Osha Violation at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
Ice Watah at the all ages drag show on July 24, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Ice Watah at the 18+ drag show on July 25, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK
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Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK

On July 25, Bethel’s cultural center filled with Bruno Mars, rainbow lights, and lots of sequins in the city’s second annual drag show. The free event, co-sponsored by Teens Acting Against Violence and Bethel Actors Guild, included a roster of five performers from across Alaska. Returners Ice Warah and Osha Violation were joined by queens Golden Delicious, Ella Mental, and drag king Mister Chance.

The group performed on the evening of July 24 in an all-ages drag show and again the following night in an 18+ event. Both performances included an Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP)-focused number by Ice Watah, a Koyukon Athabaskan artist who took center stage in a traditional qaspeq, pressing a red hand print across her face while lip syncing to the audience.

Two of the visiting performers also took part in a community panel discussion on July 25 alongside the Tundra Women’s Coalition's youth services manager, Taylor Finley, and traditional healer and gubernatorial candidate Meda DeWitt. Titled "Safe and Welcoming Communities," the discussion ranged from fostering safe spaces for queer community members to what makes Alaska’s communities thrive.
Arts, Culture & Community Features
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Multimedia Director for KYUK
See stories by Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
See stories by Samantha Watson