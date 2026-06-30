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Slideshow: Bethel's seventh annual Community Pride Celebration

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:44 PM AKDT
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies gather in front of the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center for Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration and Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies gather in front of the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center for Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration and Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Tundra Women's Coalition's Teens Acting Against Violence group poses at Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
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Tundra Women's Coalition's Teens Acting Against Violence group poses at Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Amy Hendricks paints a sign for Bethel's annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Amy Hendricks paints a sign for Bethel's annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Liam Guerin (left) busts a move on the dan e floor at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
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Liam Guerin (left) busts a move on the dan e floor at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration took place at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration took place at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
CJ McCormick paints a fish on his Bethel Pride poster. June 26, 2026.
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CJ McCormick paints a fish on his Bethel Pride poster. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Youth Services Librarian Mikayla Miller mans the button-making station at Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
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Youth Services Librarian Mikayla Miller mans the button-making station at Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Community members bead lizards and color pride flags at the craft table at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
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Community members bead lizards and color pride flags at the craft table at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Library Director Theresa Quiner reads children's books from the library's Pride collection at the annual Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
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Library Director Theresa Quiner reads children's books from the library's Pride collection at the annual Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Haley Hanson attends Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
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Haley Hanson attends Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Rachel Erbaugh paints a rainbow on Taylor Finley's cheek. June 26, 2026.
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Rachel Erbaugh paints a rainbow on Taylor Finley's cheek. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Community members paint ceramic tiles to be displayed as a mosaic at Bethel's Teen Center. June 26, 2026.
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Community members paint ceramic tiles to be displayed as a mosaic at Bethel's Teen Center. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Community members bead lizards and color pride flags at the craft table at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
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Community members bead lizards and color pride flags at the craft table at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel's Community Pride Celebration wraps up the night with a balloon-filled dance party. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's Community Pride Celebration wraps up the night with a balloon-filled dance party. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Community members bead lizards and color pride flags at the craft table at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
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Community members bead lizards and color pride flags at the craft table at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK

Bethel’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies gathered last Friday, June 26 for the annual Community Pride Celebration. Now in its seventh iteration, this year’s Celebration brought together community members of all walks of life to celebrate Pride Month with crafts, dancing, and the annual Pride March.
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
See stories by MaryCait Dolan