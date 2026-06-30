Slideshow: Bethel's seventh annual Community Pride Celebration
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies gather in front of the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center for Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration and Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Tundra Women's Coalition's Teens Acting Against Violence group poses at Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Amy Hendricks paints a sign for Bethel's annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Liam Guerin (left) busts a move on the dan e floor at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration took place at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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CJ McCormick paints a fish on his Bethel Pride poster. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Youth Services Librarian Mikayla Miller mans the button-making station at Bethel's annual Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Community members bead lizards and color pride flags at the craft table at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Library Director Theresa Quiner reads children's books from the library's Pride collection at the annual Community Pride Celebration. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Haley Hanson attends Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
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Rachel Erbaugh paints a rainbow on Taylor Finley's cheek. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
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Community members paint ceramic tiles to be displayed as a mosaic at Bethel's Teen Center. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Community members bead lizards and color pride flags at the craft table at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Bethel's Community Pride Celebration wraps up the night with a balloon-filled dance party. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Bethel's LGBTQIA2s+ community and its allies walk along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in the annual Pride March. June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Community members bead lizards and color pride flags at the craft table at Bethel's Community Pride Celebration on June 26, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies gathered last Friday, June 26 for the annual Community Pride Celebration. Now in its seventh iteration, this year’s Celebration brought together community members of all walks of life to celebrate Pride Month with crafts, dancing, and the annual Pride March.