Slideshow: A look back at race weekend
Sled dogs rest on piles of hay on Saturday morning at the Aniak checkpoint. Feb. 8, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
Mike Williams Jr. at the Aniak checkpoint of the Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 8, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
17-year-old Emily Robinson feeds her dogs at the Aniak checkpoint. Feb. 8, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
Mike Williams Jr. on the K300 trail near Tuluksak. Feb. 8, 2025.
Nat Herz / KYUK
Mike Williams Jr. feeds his dogs in Aniak during the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Williams was the first musher to reach the checkpoint early Saturday morning.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
Sled dogs are tended to at the Aniak checkpoint on Feb. 8, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
Riley Dyche on the Kuskokwim 300 approaches Tuluksak on Feb. 8, 2025. After taking his mandatory four hours of rest at the checkpoint, Dyche finished the race in second place.
Nat Herz / KYUK
Cody Strathe arrives in Kalskag during his first Kuskokwim 300.
Nat Herz / KYUK
Emily Robinson on the Kuskokwim 300 trail.
Nat Herz / KYUK
A dog waits at the top of the trail at the Kuskokwim 300 Aniak checkpoint. Feb. 7, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
9-time Kuskokwim 300 champion Jeff King tends to his team at the Aniak checkpoint on Feb. 8, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
A dog enjoys a good pat on the head at the Aniak checkpoint of the Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 7, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
Jeff King at the Aniak checkpoint of the Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 8, 2025.
James Oh / KYUK
Pete Kaiser in Aniak. Feb. 8, 2025.
Dave Cannon
Pete Kaiser checks into Aniak. Feb. 8, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
Isaac Underwood at the Aniak checkpoint of the 46th Kuskokwim 300 on Feb. 8, 2025. Underwood finished the race in 16th place.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
Hunter Keefe on the trail to Tuluksak. Feb. 8, 2025.
Nat Herz / KYUK
2019 K300 champion Matthew Failor in Aniak on Feb. 8, 2025.
Dave Cannon
A sled dog rests in Aniak. Feb. 8, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
Riley Dyche in Tuluksak. Feb. 8, 2025.
Nat Herz / KYUK
Cody Strathe on the Kuskokwim 300 trail near Tuluksak. Feb. 8, 2025.
Nat Herz / KYUK
Pete Kaiser outside of Tuluksak. Feb. 8, 2025.
Nat Herz / KYUK
Emily Robinson at the Aniak checkpoint. Feb. 8, 2025.
James Oh / Alaska Public Media
Seventeen mushers embarked upriver in the 46th running of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race this weekend, visiting the communities of Tuluksak, Kalskag, and Aniak before heading back to the finish line in Bethel.
KYUK had reporters on the ground in each community to give a behind-the-scenes look at the goings-on of a Kuskokwim 300 checkpoint.