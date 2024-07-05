© 2024 KYUK
Slideshow: Bethel celebrates Fourth of July in the rain

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Alexander Salonga
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:30 AM AKDT
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
1 of 17  — 240704-MCDolan-July4-909033.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
2 of 17  — 240704-MCDolan-July4-908606.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
3 of 17  — KYU09437.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
4 of 17  — 2Q2A2595.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
5 of 17  — 240704-MCDolan-July4-909112.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourht of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
6 of 17  — 240704-MCDolan-July4-908986.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
7 of 17  — 2Q2A2585.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
8 of 17  — 240704-MCDolan-July4-908653.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
9 of 17  — KYU09469.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
10 of 17  — KYU09541.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
11 of 17  — 2Q2A2688.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
12 of 17  — 240704-MCDolan-July4-908724.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
13 of 17  — KYU09474.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
14 of 17  — 240704-MCDolan-July4-908978.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
15 of 17  — 240704-MCDolan-July4-909074.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
16 of 17  — KYU09497.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
17 of 17  — 2Q2A2695.jpg
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK

Despite poor weather, Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade still took to the streets on Thursday, July 4 as community members braved the rain to show up along the route.

The City of Bethel did not cancel festivities at Pinky's Park on Thursday, but invited vendors to return to the park on Saturday, July 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a second chance to set up their booths.
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
Alexander Salonga
Alexander Salonga (he/him) is the newest Jesuit Volunteer at KYUK and will be working as the Wellness Programming Producer. He is from Orange County, California and attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.
