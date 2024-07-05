Slideshow: Bethel celebrates Fourth of July in the rain
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourht of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Alexander Salonga / KYUK
Bethel braves the rainy weather for the annual Fourth of July Parade. July 4, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Despite poor weather, Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade still took to the streets on Thursday, July 4 as community members braved the rain to show up along the route.
The City of Bethel did not cancel festivities at Pinky's Park on Thursday, but invited vendors to return to the park on Saturday, July 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a second chance to set up their booths.