Slideshow: Photos from the finish of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150

Richie Diehl of Aniak glances over his shoulder as he approaches the finish line of the Bogus Creek 150 with Aaron Alexie of Akiachak hot on his heels. Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK