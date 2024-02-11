Slideshow: Photos from the finish of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150
The crowd is filled with anticipation as Robert Charles Jr. approaches the finish line of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150, followed closely by Fr. Alexander Larson. Feb. 11 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk crossed the finish line of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 at 9:03 a.m. on Feb. 11, earning him his second consecutive first-place title in the race.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Raymond Alexie with his family and dog handlers at the finish line of the Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's Pete Kaiser cruises toward the finish line for a second place finish in the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 11 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Pete Kaiser at the finish line of the Bogus Creek 150 following his second
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Darren George of Akiachak races through near-whiteout conditions to reach the finish line of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 11 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sled dogs huddle up in the snow after a race well run. Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Darren George placed third in the 2024 Bogus Creek 150, earning Rookie of the Year in doing so. Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Richie Diehl of Aniak glances over his shoulder as he approaches the finish line of the Bogus Creek 150 with Aaron Alexie of Akiachak hot on his heels. Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Aaron Alexie crosses the finish line in fifth place at the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 11 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sled dogs wait patiently at the finish of the Bogus Creek 150 on Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mike Williams Jr. finishes in sixth place at the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 11 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Jason Pavila of Kwethluk tends to his team after a snowy seventh place finish in the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on Feb. 11 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A sled dog awaits the journey home in the bed of a truck at the finish line of the Bogus Creek 150 on Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The crowd at the finish line shows their support for Fr. Alexander Larson. Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Napaskiak's Fr. Alexander Larson finishes 10th in the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 11 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Harry Alexie (left) and Fr. Alexander Larson (right) pose in celebration of Raymond Alexie's (center) first place finish in the Bogus Creek 150 on Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Charlie Chingliak of Akiachak tends to a dog after a 13th place finish in the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 11 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kenneth Snyder of Akiachak crossed the finish line of the Bogus Creek 150 at 12:56 p.m., earning him this year's Red Lantern Award. Feb. 11, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
With weather fluctuating from sunshine to whiteout snow and back again, Kwethluk's Raymond Alexie earned his second consecutive first-place finish in the Bogus Creek 150 on Feb. 11, followed by Pete Kaiser of Bethel in second and Darren George of Akiachak in third.