Slideshow: 2024 Bogus Creek 150 start and trail
1 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909331.jpg
15 mushers take off down the frozen Kuskokwim river for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03677.jpg
Sigurd Napoka of Tuluksak prepares to run his first Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
3 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03622.jpg
Darren George of Akiachak lines up his dogs at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 in on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
4 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03611.jpg
Sled dogs getting ready for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
5 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03632.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
6 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03660.jpg
Sigurd Napoka of Tuluksak prepares to run his first Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
7 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03722.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
8 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03856.jpg
Mushing fans line up on the frozen Kuskokwim river for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
9 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03735.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
10 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03741.jpg
Darren George and Robert Charles Jr. prepare for the start of 2024 Bogus Creek 150 sled dog race on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
11 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03796.jpg
Richie Diehl of Aniak prepares for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
12 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909228.jpg
Isaac Underwood of Crooked Creek prepares his dogs at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
13 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03784.jpg
John Snyder and Kenneth Snyder pose at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. Kenneth Snyder is running his first Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, AK.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
14 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909266.jpg
Fr. Alexander Larson and Raymond Alexie at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
15 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909294.jpg
Tory Fitzpatrick of Akiakchak prepares for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
16 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909371.jpg
Mushers on the trail of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
17 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909455.jpg
Fans cheer on Fr. Alexander Larson of Napaskiak as he makes his way down the trail of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
18 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909488.jpg
Tory Fitzpatrick of Akiakchak makes his way down the trail of the Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
19 of 19 — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909514.jpg
Richie Diehl of Aniak makes his way down the trail of the Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK