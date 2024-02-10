© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Available On Air Stations

Slideshow: 2024 Bogus Creek 150 start and trail

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan
Published February 10, 2024 at 6:40 PM AKST
15 mushers take off down the frozen Kuskokwim river for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
1 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909331.jpg
15 mushers take off down the frozen Kuskokwim river for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sigurd Napoka of Tuluksak prepares to run his first Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
2 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03677.jpg
Sigurd Napoka of Tuluksak prepares to run his first Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Darren George of Akiachak lines up his dogs at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 in on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
3 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03622.jpg
Darren George of Akiachak lines up his dogs at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 in on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sled dogs getting ready for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
4 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03611.jpg
Sled dogs getting ready for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sled dogs getting ready for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
5 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03632.jpg
Sled dogs getting ready for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sigurd Napoka of Tuluksak prepares to run his first Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
6 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03660.jpg
Sigurd Napoka of Tuluksak prepares to run his first Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sled dogs getting ready for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
7 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03722.jpg
Sled dogs getting ready for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mushing fans line up on the frozen Kuskokwim river for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
8 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03856.jpg
Mushing fans line up on the frozen Kuskokwim river for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sled dogs getting ready for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
9 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03735.jpg
Sled dogs getting ready for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Darren George and Robert Charles Jr. prepare for the start of 2024 Bogus Creek 150 sled dog race on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
10 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03741.jpg
Darren George and Robert Charles Jr. prepare for the start of 2024 Bogus Creek 150 sled dog race on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Richie Diehl of Aniak prepares for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
11 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03796.jpg
Richie Diehl of Aniak prepares for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Isaac Underwood of Crooked Creek prepares his dogs at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
12 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909228.jpg
Isaac Underwood of Crooked Creek prepares his dogs at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
John Snyder and Kenneth Snyder pose at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. Kenneth Snyder is running his first Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, AK.
13 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-03784.jpg
John Snyder and Kenneth Snyder pose at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. Kenneth Snyder is running his first Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, AK.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Fr. Alexander Larson and Raymond Alexie at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
14 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909266.jpg
Fr. Alexander Larson and Raymond Alexie at the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Tory Fitzpatrick of Akiakchak prepares for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
15 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909294.jpg
Tory Fitzpatrick of Akiakchak prepares for the start of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mushers on the trail of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
16 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909371.jpg
Mushers on the trail of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Fans cheer on Fr. Alexander Larson of Napaskiak as he makes his way down the trail of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
17 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909455.jpg
Fans cheer on Fr. Alexander Larson of Napaskiak as he makes his way down the trail of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Tory Fitzpatrick of Akiakchak makes his way down the trail of the Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
18 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909488.jpg
Tory Fitzpatrick of Akiakchak makes his way down the trail of the Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Richie Diehl of Aniak makes his way down the trail of the Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
19 of 19  — 240210_MCDolan_BogusStart-Trail-909514.jpg
Richie Diehl of Aniak makes his way down the trail of the Bogus Creek 150 on February 10, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer at KYUK. In her free time, she enjoys getting outside, playing cribbage, and making art.
