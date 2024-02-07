Kipnuk man convicted for possession of child pornography

A Kipnuk man faces up to 99 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of two counts of possessing child pornography.

The Alaska Attorney General’s office wrote in a press release that 67-year-old Joseph Kashatok stored images of child pornography on a USB device in June 2019. Some images were deleted from the device, and the jury found Kashatok not guilty on three other counts of possessing child pornography related to the deleted images.

Kashatok’s jury trial lasted just under two weeks, and the jury deliberated for four hours before reaching a guilty verdict on two of the five counts of possession of child pornography.

Kashatok’s sentencing is scheduled for July 30 in Bethel. He faces up to 99 years in prison.