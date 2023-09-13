Bethel schools closed because of water line break

Some schools in Bethel couldn’t operate today because of a water line break. There was no school on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat, Gladys Jung Elementary, Bethel Regional High School, and Bethel preschools. Kuskokwim Learning Academy, ANSEP, and Ayaprun Elitnaurvik did have school. Other residents in Bethel's Housing neighborhood also reported water outages.

At the city council meeting on Sept. 12, council member Eric Whitney raised the issue of the water leak.

“There's a significant leak of water running out of the pipes,” said Whitney. "And you notice it if you're going on to the boardwalk section from the Akakeek entrance. That has been going on all summer. And there's got to be hundreds and hundreds of thousands of gallons of water that we've treated and that we’ve just dumped in.”

According to the city manager, the city is working on the repair but is waiting on parts to arrive. They were sent from New York and were supposed to arrive weeks ago. Mayor "Sugar" Rose Henderson added that she believes those parts were ordered months and months ago.

KYUK will continue to update this story.

