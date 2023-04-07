The Miss Cama-I 2023 Pageant calls for reconnection to traditional roots

On Saturday, March 25th, all four Miss Cama-i contestants walked onto the stage wearing qaspeqs in yellow, blue, and floral patterns. Alicia Fisher from Kasigluk wore a fur headdress, and received a big round of applause celebrating her birthday on stage. The gym was packed with families, dancers taking their turn in the audience, groups of teenagers amped up on energy drinks, and kids sitting on the floor in front of the stage, looking up in awe.

The winner of the night’s pageant becomes one of the Southwest Ambassadors for the Yup’ik people, agreeing to share her knowledge of Native cultures and issues, and actively supports Yup’ik subsistence living, art, dances, and way of life.

“I’m very, very excited to introduce to you all our Miss Cama-i 2023 contestants,” began the host, Kelsey Wallace, a former Miss Cama-i.

Wallace started by telling the crowd that they hadn’t had many people sign up this year. Just one entered before the deadline that afternoon, Wallace told the audience. “In half an hour we were able to recruit and volun-told some amazing contestants for this year's Miss Cama-i.”

The four candidates spent the afternoon fulfilling the competition's requirements. Writing essays, being interviewed by a panel of judges, and having a photoshoot in regalia. All contestants must be from a Y-K Delta village, between 17 and 30 years old, they can never have been married or have children, and they have to be drug-free and pledge sobriety.

The nerves showed as the ladies stepped up to speak under glaring lights to address a crowd larger than rural communities are used to.

Sophie Swope of Bethel spoke first.

“As a 25-year-old that hopes to one day have a family, I am passionate to keep every aspect of those traditions alive, especially access to safe, non-toxic traditional foods,” Swope said on stage. “Our lands are not a resource to be exploited. They are irreplaceable treasures, home to countless ecosystems, salmon, fish of all kind. Migration pathways are animals that feed our families far and wide.”

Cheyanne Chikigak from Anchorage and Alarneq told the audience that she was determined to connect with her culture and traditions.

“And I want this to represent you can start at any age, any status, and start re-enculturation, decolonization,” Chikigak said. “I want this to show that hard work and dedication can get you to these places.”

Alicia Oscar from Bethel said that she’s been connecting to the culture with a needle and thread, diving into her passion for beading.

“My long term goal is to serve the community of Bethel,” said Oscar. “I enjoy berry picking, skin sewing, beading and manaqing, ice fishing.”

Alicia Fisher of Kasigluk said she wanted to carry on family tradition.

“I am applying because I at least want to represent Kasigluk,” Fisher said, getting a big cheer from the audience. “My great-father has been dancing in Cama-i since it first started. And I want to keep it in Cama-i. My platform is keeping subsistence practice alive.”

After they presented, Pingayak dancers took the stage again as the judges deliberated and packs of kids ran around the hallways. Then they announced the winner.

2023’s Miss Cama-i was awarded to Cheyanne Chikigak from Anchorage and Alaranaq.

She was crowned with a fur headdress with a gold and red ribbon and dangling beads, cloaked in a red sash.

“I am still in shock, actually,” Chikigak said in the hallway after winning. “I went into this on a whim because I was urged to.”

She had just had a photo shoot in her crown and framed photo, and a briefing on her new duties as Miss Cama-I. Those include free travel throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta to share her message and understanding of the diverse tribes in the Southwest region.

“I just went with my heart, what my heart wants, what my heart wants to say. And I went with my gut, and I truly believe you could start anywhere and reacculturate yourself. So I'm excited to push that narrative,” Chikigak said. “Yeah, this is crazy.”

Chikigak explained that she hadn’t grown up immersed in the full extent of her Native roots. But she has sought it out, and is finding it and exploring it.

“It has given me my identity back. I don't feel like there's a hole in my chest anymore. I feel enriched with my culture and I feel whole,” Chikigak said.

Chikigak wanted people to know that you can start anywhere. You just have to try.

“Start with the Elders of your, of your group, of your village, of your community. Stay close with the Elders and they'll teach you. They're waiting and willing to teach you.”

Her message fit the moment. The festival this year was a reunion, a restoration of a cultural gem that had been missing in the community over the last three years. They chose a Miss Cama-i that said you can always come home again.

