Y-K Delta teams fight hard at 1A/2A Basketball State Championships in Anchorage

Following hard-fought seasons, teams from across the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta flew to Anchorage to vie for top honors in the 1A/2A Basketball State Championships from March 12 to March 15.

Unfortunately the 1A boys teams faced an uphill battle in opening round matches on March 12, with the Akiachak Huskies, Emmonak Huskies, Kipnuk Falcons, and Scammon Bay Eagles all taking losses. The Emmonak boys fought hard in consolation play to beat Kipnuk 56-53, but couldn’t fend off the Nunamiut Amaguq in a close-fought consolation semifinal match, going down 85-82. For his outstanding efforts, Emmonak’s Connor Hootch was named to the All Tournament Team. The Shaktoolik Wolverines ultimately took the boys 1A title.

For the 1A girls, the Emmonak Lady Huskies, Scammon Bay Lady Eagles, and Aniak Lady Halfbreeds took losses in opening round matches. The exception was the Kasigluk-Akiuk Lady Grizzlies, who trounced the Klawock Chieftains 33-16, but then lost to the Noatak Lady Lynx in the quarterfinals, 43-27. Kasigluk-Akiuk’s Chloe Wassillie, a stand-out at this year’s regional tournament, was named to the All Tournament Team alongside Emmonak Lady Husky Lindsay Long. The Fort Yukon Lady Eagles took the 1A title for the girls.

For the 2A championship, Chevak's boys and girls were the only Y-K Delta teams to punch their tickets to state. On the boys side, the Chevak Comets went down to the Metlakatla Chiefs and Susitna Valley Rams in the first two days of the tournament to finish seventh overall. The Unalakleet Wolfpack ultimately came out on top to clinch the boys championship.

For the 2A girls, the Chevak Lady Comets started the tournament off with a bang on March 13, edging out the 2024 state champion Metlakatla Lady Chiefs 34-30. But the Lady Comets couldn’t hold on to the momentum and ultimately went down in losses to Glenallen and Unalakleet to finish eighth overall. Lady Comet Kali Hill was named to the All Tournament Team, while teammate Laney Green received recognition as Consolation Player of the Game. The Seward Lady Seahawks took the 2A title for the girls.