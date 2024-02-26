Bethel varsity basketball teams play last regular games of the season

The Bethel Lady Warriors and Warriors varsity basketball teams played their last regular games of the season this weekend. The Lady Warriors hosted the Nome-Beltz Junior/Senior High School Nanooks at home in Bethel, while the Warriors traveled to play the Nanooks in Nome.

On Feb. 23, the Lady Warriors started off strong in the first quarter 16-2 over the Lady Nanooks, and maintained their lead throughout the game to win 51-26.

Up in Nome on Feb. 23, the Warrior boys ended the first quarter four points behind the Nanooks and couldn’t catch up. The Warriors lost the game 69-50.

In Bethel on Feb. 24, the Lady Warriors came back to notch another win, holding the Lady Nanooks to just three points in the third quarter and winning the game 48-21.

Up in Nome, the Nanooks repeated their win over Bethel's Warrior boys, ending the game 66-42.

The Bethel Warriors and Lady Warriors have next weekend off from competition, while the 1A Coastal Conference Championships take place at Bethel Regional High School. The 3A Regional Championships are scheduled for March 7 to March 9 in Utqiagvik.