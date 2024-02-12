Warrior boys and girls each take third in Valdez tournament

Bethel’s Warriors and Lady Warriors competed at the 46th Annual Valdez Elks Basketball Tournament on Feb. 9 and 10. Both teams finished in third place.

On Feb. 9, the Warriors and Lady Warriors both started the first round of the tournament playing the Seward Seahawks. Both teams beat their opponents. The Warriors won 41-37, and the Lady Warriors won 49-31.

Later that day, the Warriors lost to the Valdez Buccaneers 35-53 after making a last-second point right before the buzzer to end the game on a high note. The Lady Warriors played the Valdez Lady Buccaneers in the second round of the tournament and lost 37-52.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Lady Warriors won against the Nome Nanooks 46-29, finishing in third place. Seniors Allie Alexie and Isabel Lieb made the all-tournament team.

The Warrior boys played the Kenai Kards on Feb. 10 and won 53-35, securing third overall at the tournament. Junior Madden Cockroft and senior Greg Turner were chosen as tournament all-stars.

The Warriors and Lady Warriors will play Kotzebue this coming weekend. The boys will travel north, while the Lady Warriors will host the Kotzebue Lady Huskies at home at the Warrior Dome.