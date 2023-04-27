Annie Nelson's last hunt

Interviewer: When did she stop hunting?

Annie Nelson: I understand her.

Sam Berlin: Yes, when did you stop hunting? When did you stop hunting?

Annie: My last catch, you’ll laugh because I’ve stopped going. When Ayak’aq was alive, I’d go with them.

Then they misfired with my gun. You know, it shot here with my gun, then [the bullet] emerged here. And their grandfather threw it into the water.

Then this is the last time I fired a shot. You’ll laugh. I also got scolded by Dan’s wife.

I really wanted to eat ptarmigan from somewhere, also because Walter inland worked.

I looked and I saw a single, lone, ptarmigan. I looked.

"Wasn’t there a .410 bullet here," I was this age like this.

"Wouldn’t I see a .410 bullet here?" I looked and here was the .410 bullet.

I went out and examined the guns out there.

"What kind's the .410 again? I'll make a mistake."

Then I took this, loaded the bullet, and it fit.

After I slowly opened the windows.

When we stayed over there outside of Dan’s house. It’s been long, before the ’70’s.

There were graves inland.

I opened it slowly, trying to not make a sound. When the window was open, I shot and the ptarmigan keeled over.

I went to get it, putting the gun away.

After a bit, someone out there made noise.

Dan’s wife barged in.

"I heard a gunshot. Who shot a gun?"

"I [shot] a ptarmigan by opening the window."

"You mess around too much. The police will get you."

[?] after she scolded me. I’ve never shot a gun since then.

Sam: In the 1970’s?

After the ’70’s, I eventually shot a gun.

When Elena fired a lot of shots, I said to her, "You won’t catch it. Give it to me."

And when I shot it, the northern pintail [died].

Then my big grandchildren shook me, "Look, our Amarr’aq caught something.

"Have a celebratory throwing party."