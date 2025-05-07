How climate change is escalating a housing crisis in Alaska's Native villages

Stephanie Alexie awoke one morning to find her home surrounded by water too deep to wade through. “It looked like the ocean,” she recalled. Neighboring houses appeared barely suspended on top of rippling blue pools—mirrors reflecting the clear sky. In the distance, the wooden boardwalk built over marshy tundra dropped off into a vast sea. Alexie and her children were stranded until neighbors came by with a boat to her corner of Nunapitchuk, a Yup’ik village of roughly 550 people.

The land Alexie’s home sits on never used to flood. But in the last few years, seasonal transitions in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta—an area of Western Alaska where the state’s two longest rivers empty into the Bering Sea—have become more disruptive. Now every spring, when the region undergoes a great thaw and chunks of ice break free from frozen rivers, Alexie finds herself sitting on an island.

Alexie’s home survived the May 2020 floods, which were the worst the village had experienced in years, but floodwaters rose dangerously close to the building’s foundation, rotting the insulation underneath its floors. Black mold—likely a result of moisture trapped in the home—bloomed across the kitchen ceiling.

Alexie worried about where she and her family would go if the home became uninhabitable. It already felt like it was bursting at the seams: 26 people shared its four bedrooms. Mattresses with dozing children lined the living room floor, and toys and clothes spilled out of closet doors into the hallway. “There were too many things and no room,” she described.

1 of 3 — 20250412-Nunapitchuk-KBasile-6019.jpg Steven and Lucy Alexie's grandchildren look out the window of their home in Nunapitchuk, Alaska on April 12, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 2 of 3 — 20250412-Nunapitchuk-KBasile-5970.jpg Steven and Lucy Alexie's grandchildren at their home in Nunapitchuk, Alaska on April 12, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 3 of 3 — 20250412-Nunapitchuk-KBasile-5989.jpg Stephanie Alexie at home in Nunapitchuk, Alaska on April 12, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile

Alaska is home to 40% of the country’s federally recognized tribes, nearly half of whose members are based within roughly 200 villages in rural Alaska. These Alaska Native communities are diverse in culture and geography, but share a common risk: Alaska is warming two to three times faster than the global average. A 2024 assessment by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium found that 144 of these Tribes were facing some form of erosion, flooding, permafrost degradation, or a combination of all three.

Those environmental changes have contributed to a severe housing shortage in Western Alaska. In Nunapitchuk, for example, water damage during the 2020 floods rendered several homes uninhabitable, forcing some displaced residents to move in with friends and family, increasing already-high rates of overcrowding in the village. Alexie thought about moving back to Bethel, a city of more than 6,000 and the largest in Western Alaska, which also serves as the hub for the 56 villages in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region. Although there is more available housing in Bethel, it would be more difficult to access the same traditional subsistence lifeways they practice in Nunapitchuk.

In the absence of meaningful government assistance, residents have taken extreme acts of adaptation to stay on their ancestral lands, from dragging houses across the tundra to safer locations to moving into already crowded homes. As governmental neglect persists and climatic shocks worsen, Alaska Native communities worry that it will be increasingly difficult to maintain safe shelter and keep their Tribes together.

“We just have to live through it even though we don’t get any help,” Alexie said.

Katie Baldwin Basile Homes in Nunapitchuk, Alaska on April 12, 2025. Many homes in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are built on an elevated post and pad foundation to protect the homes from seasonal flooding.

The legacy of "sick homes"

Prior to prolonged contact with settlers and missionaries in the late 19th century, Indigenous peoples in Western Alaska lived semi-nomadic lifestyles. Based on subsistence needs, tribes might have moved from the coast in the spring, to riverside fish camps in the summer, to the tundra for black and whitefish trapping in the fall and ice fishing in the winter. This mobility offered protection: people moved frequently to adapt to changes from flooding and erosion.

Starting in the late 19th century, roaring waves of economic development brought an influx of settlers and boomtown investment. During the gold rushes in Northwest Alaska, the federal government invested in schools as a tool of colonial control, in hopes that Native children “might find viable economic and social roles to play in western society,” as described in a 1996 book recounting the history of education of Indigenous peoples in circumpolar regions. Settlers and the United States government positioned schools as crucial hubs for medical care and sanitation, with some also offering religious services, food, and clothing. These offerings, coupled with mandates for compulsory school attendance, pushed Alaska Native peoples to settle permanently around newly-constructed schools.

Katie Baldwin Basile An aerial view of downtown Kwethluk, Alaska and the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church. Kwethluk is a predominately Yup'ik Indigenous community with a strong Russian Orthodox faith Mar. 24, 2025.

As a result, land that tribes may not have found suitable for long-term habitation became the locations of many modern-day villages. In Western Alaska, people settled along wetlands, marshy tundra, and rivers, where they frequently camped for ease of hunting and fishing. Decades later, these fragile waterside ecosystems have become bellwethers for the climate crisis.

When temperatures warm in the spring, melting snowpack restores flowing river channels, plentiful lakes reemerge, and trails become soggy. This “breakup season” ushers in a short subarctic summer, when the tundra transforms into muddy wetlands, reviving salmonberry shrubs and opening new opportunities for subsistence hunting and fishing.

These days, snow melts earlier than ever before, and erratic temperature swings in the spring can unleash sudden deluges. Rapid breakup of ice hastens erosion along riverbanks. Although breakup season typically brings some flooding along riverbanks, more extreme floods, such as the ones affecting Nunapitchuk, are now more common.

Katie Baldwin Basile Whitefish hangs to dry outside of a home in Kwethluk, Alaska. Mar. 24, 2025. Dried whitefish is a traditional Yup'ik food that many people in Kwethluk rely on for both sustenance and a connection to their land and culture.

The warming climate warps life in Western Alaska year-round, too. Freeze-up comes later in the fall, restricting traditional winter travel routes along frozen rivers and across sea ice, and consequently limiting access to fish, seals, whales, walrus, and other important subsistence resources. Fall storms are increasing in frequency and strength. In September 2022, Typhoon Merbok, born out of warmer-than-usual waters in the Pacific, pummeled Western Alaska. Forty communities in the region were damaged, with losses to homes and fish camps, according to a government tally in the month of the storm. From 1953 to 2017, the number of federally-declared disasters in the state increased dramatically, with the majority of these events caused by flooding or severe storms in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region.

As Western Alaska has become wetter and warmer, once-frozen ground is sinking. Permafrost—the ice-rich soil that rests below the surface of roughly 85% of Alaskan land—is rapidly thawing. That phenomenon is projected to cost billions in infrastructure damage and is already increasing upkeep costs for homes that are losing their structural integrity as the ground below lurches.

Worse, the effects of climate change—erosion, flooding, and permafrost thaw—don’t always appear in isolation. They often amplify one another, leading to major land collapses, known by the Yup’ik term usteq.

Katie Baldwin Basile Natalia Chase at home in Nunapitchuk, Alaska on April 12, 2025.

Natalia “Edna” Chase, a 60-year-old Yup’ik woman, moved into her Nunapitchuk home with her family when she was 2 years old. When it was built in the late 1960s, the house sat high off the ground on wood stilts—a structural feature intended to prevent the home’s heat from thawing the permafrost below. As long as permafrost remains frozen, it can support homes and infrastructure. With rising temperatures, however, this frozen soil is degrading rapidly, transforming solid ground into muddy sinkholes and swallowing Chase’s home.

Each year, the home sinks 6 inches. When the marshy land engulfed the original flooring from her childhood home, Chase laid another floor on top. Soon, both were entirely underground.

Chase’s house, crookedly descending into the earth, is now supported by layers of plywood she built haphazardly on top of the sunken floors.

Like Alexie, Chase was also affected by the 2020 Nunapitchuk floods. Water inundated her house, and she bailed out over 100 gallons. The flooding accelerated permafrost degradation underneath the building, according to Chase. Since then, conditions in her home have gotten exponentially worse. Her floors warp at steep angles. Whenever it rains or snow melts, the home floods. In 2024, Chase tried digging a culvert under the building to drain floodwaters. A foot and a half underground, she hit permafrost, signifying what she already knew to be true—that the building was rotting from the ground up. “So if I want to build a house, it’s not gonna be here,” she said.

As the ground shifts, the joints between her walls and floors split open. Every week, despite her chronic back pain, Chase moves all her appliances and furniture away from the walls to seal the cracks with a fresh layer of duct tape. But these are only stopgaps.

1 of 3 — 20250412_Nunapitchuk_KBasile-5433.jpg Natalia Chase's floor is sinking away from the wall and into the thawing permafrost below. Natalia covers the space between the wall and the floor with duct tape to seal it and keep moisture out. Natalia said she sometimes has to replace the duct tape twice a week because mold and mildew grow over top of it. April 12, 2025 in Nunapitchuk. Katie Baldwin Basile 2 of 3 — 20250412_Nunapitchuk_KBasile-5330.jpg Natalia Chase at home in Nunapitchuk. Natalia lives in the house she grew-up in and she later inherited when her mother passed away. Natalia's floor is sinking away from the wall and into thawing permafrost. April 12, 2025 in Nunapitchuk. Katie Baldwin Basile 3 of 3 — 20250412_Nunapitchuk_KBasile-5597.jpg Natalia Chase scrubs her walls and floors before replacing the duct tape that seals the gap between the floor and the wall in her house. Natalia's house floods several times a year as the floor sinks lower into thawing permafrost. April 12, 2025 in Nunapitchuk, Alaska. Katie Baldwin Basile

Homes like Chase’s were never equipped to survive in Alaska’s extreme climates. Instead, developers constructed them hastily, and with little consultation with local residents, while riding the oil revenue booms of the 1970s.

The discovery of oil on Alaska’s North Slope in the 1960s set off fierce lobbying for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline project, which was the largest private-capital project in world history at the time. The resulting pipeline boom drastically altered life across the state, especially for Alaska Native communities. Oil companies sought control over vast swathes of land in order to begin oil drilling. They pushed for the passage of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act in 1971, which extinguished all Indigenous land claims across the state. In exchange, Alaska Natives received roughly $1 billion and 44 million acres of land. In a departure from the reservation system in the contiguous United States, the federal government conveyed these lands to newly established Alaska Native corporations.

The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act secured the future of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, effectively creating a “pipeline right-of-way through the center of Alaska,” according to Philip Wight, an assistant professor of History and Arctic and Northern Studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. It also inextricably linked Indigenous land sovereignty to oil development, and further consolidated tribes in permanent villages by forcing them to lay claim to specific portions of land via Native corporations.

The state of Alaska reinforced these permanent villages through investments in infrastructure. Massive amounts of oil revenue enabled the state to construct housing at an unprecedented rate; over half of Alaska’s current housing stock was constructed during the 1970s and 1980s. Many homes in Indigenous villages—including Chase’s home—originated in this industry-fueled housing boom.

Katie Baldwin Basile Natalia Chase talks about the flooding and mildew she deals with in her house in Nunapitchuk, Alaska. April 12, 2025.

The speed and scale at which these homes were constructed had consequences. Much of this housing development ignored centuries of Indigenous wisdom on which structures are most resilient in climates of extreme cold. Developers modeled many homes after those typical in the temperate continental United States, erecting California ranch-style houses across the tundra. Decades later, these houses are deteriorating rapidly.

“That has a lot to do with the current housing crisis, frankly, and it has a lot to do with the health issues we've seen with housing,” said Ryan Tinsley, a Fairbanks-based construction expert. Tinsley has been advocating for more adaptable housing models in Alaska with his wife, Stacey Fritz, an anthropologist who formerly worked with the Cold Climate Housing Research Center.

“Many, many people we've interviewed have called [modern homes] sick homes,” Fritz said.

Katie Baldwin Basile Christopher Chase, 15, at home with his dogs, Peanut and Russell. Christopher lives with his Mom in Nunapitchuk in a one-room house. The house is sinking into the permafrost below. April 15, 2025 in Nunapitchuk, Alaska.

Katie Baldwin Basile Natalia Chase at home with her son Christopher Chase and Christopher's father, Jimmy Larson. Mr. Larson and Ms. Chase are no longer together but they are close friends and Jimmy spends a lot of time at their house. April 12, 2025 in Nunapitchuk, Alaska.

Older homes built in the 1970s and 1980s had thin, uninsulated walls that offered poor protection from subarctic cold temperatures. Weatherproofing processes attempted to fix these issues by adding insulation and sealing leaks, but failed to install proper ventilation. As a result, a 2018 statewide housing assessment estimated that more than half of Alaska’s households lacked the ability to properly remove moisture and indoor pollutants from their homes. In such indoor environments, the health of the occupants suffers.

Alaska Native communities suffer from respiratory diseases at high rates; in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region, children are hospitalized for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, at rates up to seven times the national average, according to a 2023 study. And climate change is making indoor air conditions worse, as ambient temperatures and moisture levels increase and wildfire events become more common.

Chase’s household has been living with long-term health consequences since their home sustained damage in the 2020 floods. Her 15-year-old son started using an inhaler, and her former partner, who was living with her at the time of the flooding, developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, a lung condition that causes breathing difficulties.

No matter what she does, she can’t seem to prevent moisture from seeping in, sending mold—green, then black—up the walls of the house. “That stench on my clothes can never come out, that mildew smell,” Chase said.

"We're not getting the help that we need"

On an overcast March afternoon, Simon Lawrence drives on the Kuskokwim Ice Road. Parking just east of Kwethluk, a Yup’ik village about 30 miles inland from Nunapitchuk, Lawrence gestures out the window at an opening of the Kuskokuak Slough, a tributary of the Kuskokwim River. Just three decades ago, village children could safely hop over the narrow gap and play in its shallow waters during the summer, Lawrence recalls. Over time, erosion has deepened the channel, widening the gap between its banks and redirecting powerful currents towards the village.

Katie Baldwin Basile Simon Lawrence is seen in Kwethluk, Alaska on March 24, 2025. Mr. Lawrence lives in Kwethluk and maintains facilities for the Lower Kuskokwim School District. He's seen the channels of the nearby rivers and sloughs shift over his lifetime, increasing risks from flooding and erosion.

At age 55, Lawrence has spent almost half his life working in maintenance in Kwethluk’s local education system. When he built his two-bedroom house in the early 2000s, he thought sitting it on the higher ground uptown would shield it from flooding.

But now, the eroding river channel is inching westward toward a small stream connected to the heart of the village. When the two bodies of water inevitably meet, the resulting oxbow will likely unleash an outpouring of river water on Kwethluk’s uptown. The floods could engulf several homes, including Lawrence’s.

This isn’t the first time that changing river conditions have threatened housing. A few years prior, the advancing riverbank forced Kwethluk to apply for federal funding to tow four of its homes inland. The village needs to move four more buildings that are within 15 feet of the water, but is struggling to find funding. The equipment and personnel required for the relocations are costly. Even gathering the data to demonstrate climate-related threats, which is a requirement for many government funding requests, is an expensive task. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium estimated in its 2024 report that this would cost $20 to $30 million for the 144 threatened villages across the state.

Katie Baldwin Basile An aerial photo of Kwethluk, Alaska on Mar. 24, 2025. The blue housing in the forefront of the frame was originally constructed for teachers and is now slated to be torn down as the eroding bank of the Kuskokuak Slough encroaches on the village. Kwethluk is a Yup'ik Indigenous community of roughly 800 people in Southwest Alaska and one of 144 rural communities in Alaska threatened by permafrost thaw, erosion, and flooding.

When scarce federal resources are being spent on moving and repairing homes, local housing authorities are redirecting funds that normally go to new development.

Maintaining safe homes in increasingly extreme and unpredictable environmental conditions is costly, but also increasingly necessary. “The reality of their climate is changing faster and more harsh[ly] than anybody expected 20 years ago,” said Brian Wilson, the Executive Director of the Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness. “The upkeep budget gets more and more expensive, which then also makes it so you can't build as many homes.”

And, even when housing authorities build new homes, volatile weather swings can interfere with construction that is already confined to a short season. Rural villages like Kwethluk are off of Alaska’s road system. In warmer weather, people arrive by boat on the Kuskokwim River. When subzero temperatures hit, local crews plow a seasonal road averaging 200 miles in length over the thick river ice. Building materials are delivered to Kwethluk via river barges in the limited summer months. To get to the village, lumber and steel must travel through Seattle, Anchorage, and Bethel first. By the time they arrive, it’s late summer’s rainy season. And crews scramble to put the homes together before freezing temperatures set in.

Global warming brings a wetter environment—and an increased incidence of precipitation events, such as freezing rain—that can disrupt these already-tight schedules.

To alleviate these pressures, one of the former directors of Kwethluk’s housing program wanted to build a facility in which homes could be fabricated. This manufactured housing system would enable prefabricated homes to be assembled year-round, regardless of weather conditions. “He had a good vision. If we had funding for that building, I would say go for it,” said Chariton Epchook, Kwethluk’s tribal administrator. “Funding is what holds us back from the things we want to do.”

Katie Baldwin Basile The view from Lola Evan's window in Kwethluk, Alaska on March 24, 2025. Lola lives in the lowest part of the village, which is subject to spring flooding.

Epchook said that the region’s housing authority is already stretched thin. Access to funding is a particular challenge for Native communities living in rural Alaska, who are disproportionately low-income. Indigenous people in Alaska experience poverty rates nearly triple that of white Alaskans, census data shows. And poverty is the highest in rural, predominantly-Native areas of the state: in the Western Alaska village of Alakanuk, nearly 40% of residents live below the poverty line. In many rural areas, people depend on subsistence harvesting—not just for survival, but to maintain culturally and spiritually important practices, too.

Public funding is therefore crucial for maintaining infrastructure and services in villages. Many residents rely upon affordable housing units to remain in their village. Even for higher-income families that can afford market-rate rent or homeownership, the high cost of construction in remote villages disincentivizes private developers from investing in new homes. The majority of construction of affordable housing for Alaska Natives in villages today is funded through The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act programs, which were passed in 1996 to address housing gaps in Indigenous communities.

Since the law went into effect, the program’s funding has been used to build or acquire almost 41,500 affordable homes and restore an additional 105,000 affordable homes on tribal lands and in Alaska Native communities. Funding levels, however, are subject to political whims and have remained largely stagnant. Until the 2024 fiscal year, inflation-adjusted dollars for the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act’s housing grant program remained below levels from fiscal year 2000. That means fewer houses have been built in the last two decades. That decline in available resources can be seen clearly in a coastal Inupiaq village north of Nunapitchuk. In Brevig Mission, a village outside of the hub community of Nome, the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act funded 20 houses in the late 1990s, but in recent decades it has barely covered the construction of five homes.

1 of 3 — 20250324_Kwethluk_KBasile-3082.jpg Kids play cards at home in Kwethluk, Alaska on their grandmother, Joann Jackson's, bed. From left: Connor Berlin, 7; Loren Berlin, 11; Samara Berlin, 3; and Rebecca Jackson, 13. Mar. 24, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 2 of 3 — 20250324_Kwethluk_KBasile-2893.jpg Lola Evan at home in Kwethluk, Alaska. Lola recalls cleaning up after water flooded her home in the spring when the Kuskokwim and Kwethluk rivers breakup and ice jams occur. Mar. 24, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 3 of 3 — 20250324_Kwethluk_KBasile-2862.jpg Nick Evan rocks his 1-year-old nephew, Bryden Nanalook, to sleep. Nick lives with six family members at his grandmother, Lola Evan's, one-bedroom home. Kwethluk, Alaska. Mar. 24, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile

The Bering Straits Regional Housing Authority, headquartered in Nome, serves Brevig Mission, along with 17 other communities. The housing authority estimated in 2022 that Nome and its surrounding villages need about 400 new homes over the next 25 years. However, the housing authority only delivers about three new homes each year. Building one costs about $780,000, said Jolene D. Lyon, president and CEO of the housing authority in the Bering Strait region. Lyon and her staff also have to balance the logistical puzzle of constructing new homes with the upkeep of already existing ones. In Brevig Mission, for example, the severity of permafrost thaw has come as a surprise. Homes are sinking several feet. Water and sewer lines are pulling away from their hookups and creating mini glaciers. Windows are warping.

“The 20-plus homes that we leveled last year need to be re-leveled again,” Lyon said. “I cannot afford to do that every year. I don't have that kind of funding allocation.”

In other words, the climate crisis is exacerbating the funding squeeze for housing agencies. “Those changing terrestrial processes, whether it's permafrost degradation and thaw, whether it's erosion and flooding, that's all coinciding with a time where we have fewer resources than ever, at least at the state level, to put toward these kinds of projects,” summarized Griffin Hagle-Forster, the executive director of the Association of Alaska Housing Authorities.

And now, with frenetic federal funding freezes, even more projects—including several intended to proactively protect villages at risk for major climate hazards—are in jeopardy.

Katie Baldwin Basile A staff gauge shows the high-water level in Kwethluk, Alaska. Mar. 24, 2025.

Genevieve Rock coordinates mitigation efforts against climate impacts for the tribal government in Shaktoolik, an Inupiaq village of around 200 on a narrow spit of land along Norton Sound, an inlet of the Bering Sea. The community was already considered one of the state’s most threatened by climate change; that existential threat became even more urgent after Shaktoolik lost its protective berm in the 2022 typhoon. The community also has a prospective relocation site further inland with a potential water source and enough land to sustain a village. But in the near term, the village badly needs a safety access road and emergency shelter so that residents are not stranded when the next storm comes, Rock said. Much of Rock’s time is spent applying for competitive federal grants from entities like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to attempt to meet those needs.

“We're all competing against each other for federal funding, and that is just not our way,” Rock said. “In our Native culture, we’re a kind, caring, supportive, loving group of people that support each other. I have relatives over in Shishmaref, and that's miles and miles away.

"Now I have to compete against my relatives over there for federal funding to save all of our lives, and that's not right." Genevieve Rock

There is no federal agency solely devoted to addressing the climate threats these communities are facing. As a result, solutions are emerging in a patchwork, and Rock said she often finds herself in a Catch-22. Shaktoolik needs critical infrastructure, but federal agencies don’t want to fund new construction in areas that may soon be underwater. Meanwhile, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster funds are restricted to help with individual disasters, rather than the slow-moving disaster of climate change.

“We're not getting the help that we need,” Rock said.

