Community slideshow: Early fall storm floods the Y-K Delta

Fall storms are a common occurrence for Western Alaska, but a "conga line" of three early-season storms that hit the Kuskokwim and Yukon Delta coasts last week caused floods that rivaled Typhoon Merbok and the historic breakup flooding seen this spring.

While communities have not reported serious injuries or death as a result of the series of storms, many communities saw damage to snowmachines, boats, and some infrastructure.

Coastal communities had floods overrun and damage boardwalks and lift some fuel containers. High tides influenced by a blue super moon compounded the flood impacts, according to the National Weather Service.

Houses were knocked from their foundations by flood waters in Kipnuk and Newtok. A few houses were reportedly inundated in Tuntutuliak and Napakiak, where the school is also reportedly now less than 10 feet from a rapidly-eroding riverbank. Banks also eroded between 10 to 20 feet upriver in Akiak.

The third of the three storms, a remnant of Typhoon Ampil, is making its way up Alaska's west coast as of Aug. 21, bringing rain and high surf to communities from Kipnuk northward.

The state of Alaska said that it hasn't yet received requests for emergency assistance from communities in the wake of the storms, but stands ready to deploy resources as needed.