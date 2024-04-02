'Hurricane-force' low front brings blizzard warning to the coastal Kuskokwim Delta

A blizzard warning is in effect for the Kuskokwim Delta coast and Nunivak Island through 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fairbanks says that a hurricane-force low front will bring potential snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

NWS anticipates the worst conditions along the coast, although visibility could drop to as low as half a mile inland.

If people must travel during blizzard conditions, the agency urges travelers to have a winter survival kit and to stay with a vehicle if stranded.