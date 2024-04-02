© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Hurricane-force' low front brings blizzard warning to the coastal Kuskokwim Delta

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published April 2, 2024 at 2:15 PM AKDT
A low front brings blizzard conditions to the Kuskokwim Delta coast on April 2, 2024.
National Weather Service, Fairbanks
A low front brings blizzard conditions to the Kuskokwim Delta coast on April 2, 2024.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the Kuskokwim Delta coast and Nunivak Island through 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fairbanks says that a hurricane-force low front will bring potential snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

NWS anticipates the worst conditions along the coast, although visibility could drop to as low as half a mile inland.

If people must travel during blizzard conditions, the agency urges travelers to have a winter survival kit and to stay with a vehicle if stranded.
Science and Environment
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley