Troopers investigate 2 deaths in Kotlik

Alaska State Troopers are investigating two deaths in Kotlik that happened on Oct. 27 as an apparent murder-suicide.

Troopers said that they and a local village public safety officer responded to a report of two deceased individuals inside a residence in the early hours of Oct. 27. The two were identified as 43-year old Kenneth Andrew of Bethel and 35-year-old Kayla Hendrickson of Emmonak.

Next of kin for both Andrew and Hendrickson have been notified.

According to a trooper report, an initial investigation indicated that Andrew shot and killed Hendrickson before fatally shooting himself.

Troopers said that the investigation is ongoing and the remains of the deceased are being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.