2 die in plane crash departing moose camp near Aniak

Two people were killed when their plane crashed while they were leaving a moose camp near Aniak.

Early in the afternoon of Sept. 15, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a Cessna 185 that had gone down near the middle Kuskokwim River community of Aniak. The plane appears to have crashed in a wooded area near the village under unknown circumstances, according to online federal aviation records.

The crash site is located roughly 30 miles southeast of Aniak, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The pilot and a single passenger were the only occupants on board. They have been identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Peters of Eagle River and 50-year-old John “Jack” Ervin of Missouri, respectively. Next of kin for both men have been notified, according to a trooper dispatch.

The plane was an air taxi operated by Nick’s Air Service, a company owned by Peters. According to its website, the company is based out of the Birchwood Airport in Chugiak.

State troopers and an investigator with the NTSB are both working to get to the crash site, but poor weather had delayed flights as of the afternoon of Sept. 16.