Military identifies 3 victims of deadly Southwest Alaska plane crash

The United States military has identified some of the victims of the plane crash that killed eight people in Southwest Alaska last week.

A chartered Cessna 441 Conquest crashed on Aug. 20 at a military radar site on Cape Newenham, about 450 miles west of Anchorage. Conditions in the area were foggy with low visibility that morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The plane, operated by Security Aviation, was flying under instrument flight rules and was on a second approach to land when it crashed in mountainous terrain west of the runway, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)'s Alaska Region Chief Clint Johnson said.

On Aug. 24, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identified two of the victims as fire protection engineer Sabrina Hansen, 46, and mechanical engineer Hayden Scalis, 25.

The Corps said that Hansen and Scalis were on a routine visit to inspect a new fire suppression system at the site.

"They were public servants and true professionals, dedicated to securing our nation," Lt. Gen. William "Butch" Graham said in a statement.

Casey Cash photo / (Lower right) Sabrina Hansen, 46, was a mechanical engineer with the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as a goalie for a team in the Anchorage Women's Hockey League.

Outside of work, Hansen was part of Anchorage's hockey community, playing goal for a team in the Anchorage Women's Hockey League. Her friend Casey Cash said she was planning a memorial skate in Hansen's honor.

"Within our close-knit hockey community, Sabrina was an exceptional goalie, a mentor to many of us on the ice, a dedicated teammate, and a true friend," Cash said. "She always has a smile on her face and a giggle I will never forget."

/ U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo Hayden Scalis was a mechanical engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Scalis previously studied at Boise State University in Idaho and enjoyed skiing, fishing, and mountain biking, according to his LinkedIn profile .

The U.S. Air Force said 2nd Lt. Leah Borsich also died in the crash. She was a project programmer with the 611th Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

In a statement, Col. Timothy Meerstein, commander of Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center, said Borsich brought energy and enthusiasm to her work.

"She led with professionalism, compassion, and purpose, and her presence strengthened the bonds between the people around her," Meerstein said.

Borsich was an avid cyclist, originally from Wickliffe, Ohio. Before coming to Alaska, she studied mechanical engineering at the University of Dayton, where she played flute in the wind ensemble and marching band. Borsich joined a marching band in Anchorage as well, her friend and bandmate Fiona Worcester said.

Maggie Endres / Leah Borsich was a U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt., as well as a musician.

Worcester said Borsich quickly immersed herself in the tight-knit Anchorage music scene after arriving in Alaska in 2025. She said Borsich was a gifted musician and perfect fit for the freewheeling, Anchorage-based Parkstrippers Marching Band she joined up with.

"It felt like she was in the act of discovery and becoming, and it was such a beautiful thing to be watching her," Worcester said. "We'll continue to make art and carry Leah with us when we're making art as a group."

Two more people on the flight were Calista Corporation employees, according to a statement from the organization. The corporation did not release their names.

Alaska State Troopers said they plan to release a full list of the victims once the state medical examiner completes identification.

Johnson, of the NTSB, said a team made it to the crash site over the weekend and is planning to recover the wreckage in the coming weeks. A preliminary report on the crash will be released within 30 days.

This was the deadliest plane crash in Alaska since a Bering Air crash killed all 10 people aboard in February 2025.

If you would like to share memories of anyone who was on board the flight, please reach out to Alena Naiden at anaiden@alaskapublic.org.

KYUK's Evan Erickson contributed reporting.