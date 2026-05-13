Kotlik man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to family member's residence

Alaska State Troopers are accusing a Kotlik man of threatening his grandfather with a rifle and then setting the grandfather’s front porch on fire last week in the Yukon Delta community.

According to charging documents, on May 6 Benjamin Unok allegedly pointed a .22 caliber rifle at his grandfather, Ralph Teeluk, through a window at Teeluk’s home. The 21-year-old Unok later returned and allegedly set fire to the home’s front porch while Teeluk was inside. Teeluk was able to safely exit the home and a neighbor assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Troopers who responded the next day said that a Kotlik resident shared video evidence showing Unok allegedly lighting a gas can on fire on the porch.

Troopers arrested Unok at his home. He has been charged with four felonies: first-degree arson, two counts of third-degree assault, and one count of criminal mischief.

He is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center. The next hearing in his case is set for May 18 in Bethel court.