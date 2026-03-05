Nikolai man charged with murder of family member

A Nikolai man has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of a family member who had previously served as tribal first chief in the upper Kuskokwim River community.

On Feb. 24, a Bethel grand jury indicted Robert Alexia on murder charges in the death of Nick Alexia Sr.

Alaska State Troopers said that they received reports on Feb. 18 that a body later identified as Alexia Sr. was discovered on a trail near the community. He was 81 years old when he died. The following day, troopers said that they arrested Alexia, who is 35 years old.

The Tanana Chiefs Conference recently paid tribute on social media to Alexia Sr., who previously served on the tribal consortium’s executive board of directors, and as First Chief of Nikolai.

Alexia has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and five counts of tampering with physical evidence. He is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. The next hearing in his case is set for April 2 in Bethel court.