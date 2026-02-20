Chevak man arrested and charged a week after alleged assault spree

A Chevak man has been arrested and charged with felony kidnapping and multiple counts of assault. He is accused of stabbing a man, assaulting others, and evading capture in the community for a week.

According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers received a report on Feb. 10 that Andrew Tall had stabbed a man in the face and assaulted others in the community. But troopers were not able to get to Chevak for three days because of bad weather. When they finally did, they weren’t able to find and arrest the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Chevak’s public safety department put out a call on social media for information about Tall’s whereabouts. On early Wednesday, Feb. 18, Tall turned himself in to a village police officer, according to troopers.

Tall has been charged with five counts of felony assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of misdemeanor assault for alleged crimes involving six people, including a minor.

As of Feb. 20, Tall was being held in Hooper Bay awaiting transport. A preliminary hearing in Tall’s case is set for March 2 in Bethel court.