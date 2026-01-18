Russian Mission searches for teenage boy missing for nearly a week

Alaska State Troopers and search and rescue volunteers are seeking information about a teenage boy who has been missing for six days in Russian Mission.

Fifteen-year-old Andrew Evan, who also goes by the first name “Carlton,” was last seen at the Russian Mission School on Jan. 12. He was reported missing on the evening of Jan. 15, according to troopers.

Evan is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs roughly 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Troopers said that they don’t know what he was wearing or where he might have been headed.

As of Jan. 18, search and rescue crews had covered the city and trails within the city limits, and have also searched upriver and downriver of the community. They are asking residents to check steamhouses, sheds, and trails around homes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact mayor Katie Nick at 907-584-2937, or the Fairbanks troopers office at 907-451-5100.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.