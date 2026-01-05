Accomplice in 2021 Emmonak death sentenced to serve 20 years in prison

A second man has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison in the death of an Emmonak man on New Year’s Day in 2021.

Thirty-nine-year-old Darren Hootch was convicted of manslaughter and burglary after Emmonak resident Brian Agwiak was found beaten to death in his home.

According to charging documents, Hootch and another man already sentenced for the same crimes, Rudolf Waska , showed up at Agwiak’s home intending to steal alcohol.

In May 2025, Bethel Superior Court Judge William Montgomery sentenced Waska to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of felony first-degree burglary.

Last month, Montgomery handed Hootch a nearly identical sentence. He was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter, and he has been sentenced to simultaneously serve three years for burglary.