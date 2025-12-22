Bad evidence got him indicted on murder charges. He waited 7 years to walk free

This story contains descriptions of a violent killing.

A rush of cold air fills the kitchen on a spring day in the Alaska Native village of Kipnuk as a man dusted in frost steps through the door.

Justine Paul, age 34, silently mixes himself a glass of lemonade, drops into a chair, and exhales into his lap. Soon, he retreats to his childhood bedroom where he stares out the window studying how fast the clouds move — the way he’s always sensed a storm before it breaks. A metal baseball bat leans against the doorframe.

When the Bering Sea wind bullies the house, Paul wonders if police listen through cracks in the walls. Waking beneath the Michael Jordan posters in his room, he sometimes fears he’s dreaming. That his body might still be 100 miles away, across the tundra in a 7.5-by-9-foot jail cell.

Paul spent seven years in jail waiting to be tried on a murder charge built on bad evidence. The central clues that prosecutors relied on to connect him to the killing crumbled as soon as anyone checked. But it took dozens of delays, agreed to by a revolving cast of lawyers, before the state finally dropped the case in 2022, releasing Paul. Apart from one month on pretrial release, he’d been behind bars for 2,600 days.

In a state court system that allows delay after delay before the accused goes on trial, Paul’s case is a reminder of why speedy trial rights exist in the first place: to prevent defendants from paying the price when police or prosecutors make mistakes. It is one of the most damning examples of Alaska’s slow-motion justice system, which takes more than twice as long to resolve the most serious felonies as it did a decade ago.

The workings of Alaska’s justice system have an outsize impact on Alaska Natives like Paul, who are 18% of the state’s residents but 40% of people arrested. In recent years they have edged out white Alaskans as the largest group held in state jails and prisons.

Time lost while Paul was locked up and in the years since have left the murder victim’s family waiting for someone to face a jury so the truth can be known.

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News Joann Paul leaves a cup of soup for her son, Justine Paul, in their Kipnuk, Alaska home. Joann said Justine was suspicious and hypervigilant of his surroundings when he returned to Kipnuk after being released from jail. “He felt cursed,” she said.

State police only reopened the investigation into who fatally stabbed Eunice Whitman, Paul’s girlfriend, this year. Her sister, Heather Whitman, said she was surprised when a reporter told her that troopers are actively working the case once again.

Whitman was unaware of the reasons cited for dismissing Paul’s case and said she still assumes he is guilty. The absence of consequences for anyone in her sister’s death has left the family bitter.

An attorney who helped to ultimately get Paul’s charges dropped said the case is the first that comes to mind when people ask how lawyers can represent those accused of violent crimes. Beyond the fact that everybody deserves a good defense, some defendants may be truly innocent.

“Those are the ones that are super stressful,” said defense attorney Windy Hannaman. “To think that if you mess up, this guy that you think is innocent could go to jail for a really long time.”

And then there is the crime itself: the 2015 stabbing of a joyous 23-year-old Alaska Native woman in a public place, left unsolved after the state swiftly indicted Paul on easily disproven evidence. Someone is getting away with killing her, and the chance to hold them accountable slips further away year after wasted year.

A Killing Like No Other

A 45-minute flight by Cessna from Paul’s hometown, the city of Bethel hugs a curve of the lower Kuskokwim River. Unreachable from most of Alaska by car, it is home to about 6,000 people, most of them Yup’ik. Tundra stretches to the horizon in all directions. At the town’s center, between a convenience store and a baseball diamond known as Pinky’s Park, tilted wooden boardwalks lace a few acres of wetland.

Bethel Police Department Investigator Amy Davis slowly walked these trails on May 24, 2015, aiming her flashlight into the 5 a.m. gloom. What she knew so far: four boys looking for a place to smoke pot had found a woman’s body here in a sunken patch of ground known as “the pit.” Davis arrived an hour after they called the police.

Ponytailed and in her mid-30s, Davis made note of sodden cigarette butts among the low cottonwood bushes and the shoe prints stamped in mud and grass. She came upon the body a few yards away.

Although wearing the dark blue patrol uniform of her colleagues, Davis was the Bethel Police Department’s sole detective. After five years in a region with the highest murder rate in Alaska, in a state where more women are murdered by men per capita than anywhere else in the United States, Davis had never seen a killing like this.

A dark pool of blood soaked the grass, suggesting the victim had been stabbed in one location, where most of the blood loss occurred, and dragged 10 feet away. The victim’s clothes, also bloody, lay stacked in a neat pile. The killer lingered here after the act, risking discovery.

A medical examiner later concluded the woman had been stabbed 31 times in the stomach, the groin, and the neck. A former Bethel prosecutor who became Paul’s defense attorney, Marcy McDannel, said the killing is among the most horrific she’s encountered in almost 30 years of practicing law in Alaska.

“You only see this type of scene in a serial killer type of case, and these are — despite what true crime media would have you believe — exceedingly rare,” McDannel said.

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News Heather Whitman and her daughter Eunice, 8, stand at the end of a Bethel boardwalk near where Heather's sister, Eunice Whitman, was found murdered in 2015. Heather named her daughter after her sister. She said law enforcement hasn't talked to her family about the case in years.

After several hours, Davis had no murder weapon, no name for the victim, and no leads. That changed when a police dispatcher took a call from a young man who said he’d been frantically searching for his girlfriend.

It was Paul. He’d heard a body had been found by Pinky’s Park. Was it Eunice Whitman?

Davis met with Paul at the police station. In a police video of the interview, the investigator didn’t talk about who died, but instead asked a series of questions about his relationship with Whitman, the place and time he last saw her, and his movements afterward. After two or three hours he told police he was tired and wanted to go home. Davis let him sleep in a holding cell.

In the meantime, the detective obtained a search warrant for the home of a relative with whom Paul was staying in Bethel. Davis wrote that police noticed cuts on Paul’s cheek and hand — evidence photos show a laceration on his finger the size of a paper cut — and what she said appeared to be a drop of blood on his shoe. She added that a witness had called the station saying he’d seen a man and woman arguing on the boardwalk hours before the killing.

Seven hours into Paul’s time at the station, officers had something. Inside the house where he was staying was a small black backpack filled with items that included a pair of Old Navy jeans and a tie-dyed T-shirt.

They had blood on them.

Davis returned to the interview room armed with this new information. An investigator with the Alaska State Troopers, Austin MacDonald, entered with her. Now, finally, MacDonald informed Paul that Whitman, the woman Paul said he intended to marry, was dead. Paul put his head down in his arms and kept it there. After a short time, he let out a wail.

Alaska State Trooper Austin MacDonald interrogates Justine Paul at the Bethel Police Department in the early morning of May 25, 2015. (Obtained by ADN and ProPublica)

Coolly asking Paul to collect himself, MacDonald leaned in. The questions sharpened. Did Paul know where Whitman died? How she died? Paul said he’d heard that the body was found at the pit by Pinky’s Park. He said that police told him she was stabbed in the throat.

“So what, do you guys think I’ve done it?” Paul asked.

“No, we don’t think that you did it, Justine, okay?” said MacDonald. “We already know that you did it.”

MacDonald, like other troopers in the case, did not respond when asked to comment on a detailed description of their actions.

Paul told them they had it wrong. He loved his girlfriend and wouldn’t do what was done to her. He asked for a lawyer and placed his forehead on the table, saying he was done talking. MacDonald told him investigators would stop asking about what happened. The trooper instead prepared to serve a new search warrant, this time on Paul himself.

After a brief silence, MacDonald added, “Oh, and just so you know, I want you to know that we found your bloody clothes.”

Paul lifted his forehead just slightly off the table. “What bloody clothes?” he said. “What are you talking about?”

A Backpack of Bloody Clothes

Paul and Eunice Whitman had been together for five months when she died.

Whitman was 23. Yup’ik, like Paul, she had full cheeks, long lashes like her sisters and daughters, and long, dark hair and bangs. Paul was 24, a thin, clean-shaven man with tattoos, glasses, and a habit of joking to fill silences.

Life in the town of Bethel, where Whitman grew up, and the neighboring village of Kipnuk, where Paul did, revolves around moose hunts and the yearly arrival of salmon in wide, green rivers. The couple had known each other since they were kids, when Whitman visited Kipnuk to compete in the Native Youth Olympics, but they had only started dating in January 2015.

As their relationship grew more serious and talk turned to marriage, Whitman returned to the village to meet Paul’s mother, Joann Paul Carl. Whitman brought a jar of decaf coffee that she used in a broth for musk ox stew, a recipe Joann had never tried. Justine Paul — everyone pronounces it “Justin” — seemed happy, which his mother says she didn’t take for granted.

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News Joann Paul cries when describing the situation of her son, Justine Paul, who spent seven years in jail after being charged with murder before he was released. “He was not my son,” Joann said of Justine after his release. “He was a totally different person.”

One reason Davis said she focused on Paul as a suspect in Whitman’s murder was his criminal record. At age 16 he was charged with attempted sexual assault involving a 9-year-old boy. Paul pleaded guilty, court records show, making him a registered sex offender while still a minor.

People talked openly about Paul’s record in Whitman’s presence, according to interviews conducted by police. But Whitman, who fled a violent relationship with her prior boyfriend, according to restraining orders she filed in Bethel court, told friends Paul would never hurt her.

On the night of Whitman's death, a video on Paul’s phone timestamped 12:11 a.m. showed Whitman on the boardwalk arguing with the person behind the camera, a report by state troopers says. Paul told police the couple went in different directions at 1 or 2 a.m. A dispatcher took the call about a body at 4 that morning.

Paul spent the time in between wandering around and looking for Whitman, he told the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica. His text messages showed him arranging to meet up with friends and looking for a place to sleep, troopers wrote. He went to bed at 7 a.m. at his aunt’s house and awakened later in the day to learn Whitman’s family had been trying to find her, he said.

As Paul sat in a jail cell during the days after Whitman’s death, prosecutors got to work preparing to appear before a grand jury. They heard from a friend of Whitman’s that she’d had a recent miscarriage. The friend told police Paul blamed it on Whitman’s drinking. The state’s narrative: Paul killed Whitman out of anger over losing the baby.

A transcript of the grand jury proceeding shows prosecutor Mike Gray delivering a grisly account. The crime had been especially bloody because, according to the medical examiner, the killer had cut arteries in Whitman’s groin and neck. Clothing later found in a backpack belonging to the victim’s boyfriend, meanwhile, was stained with blood.

Gray told jurors that under questioning by police, Paul had revealed “damning” knowledge of Whitman’s neck wound. The prosecutor also said a shoe print near her body was at least consistent with the tread on Paul’s sneakers.

But Gray said that a pending DNA test on Paul’s bloody clothing — needed to verify whether the blood was the victim’s — would be “the real determinant of this case.”

The grand jury quickly handed up an indictment. Paul was to stand trial for first-degree murder, with a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.

There was just one problem. The blood, the state’s crime lab found, was not what it seemed.

Technicians examined a stain from Paul’s Old Navy jeans and concluded it contained blood from a man, rather than from Whitman as the prosecution had suggested. More specifically, the lab said it was consistent with Paul’s DNA.

A day or two before Whitman died — accounts differ on the timing — Paul had fought a man in front of several witnesses. Paul told the newsrooms that the fight left him with a bloody nose and that he stuffed his stained T-shirt and jeans into his backpack afterward.

When Paul’s bloody jeans failed to match the victim’s DNA, Davis asked the lab to test more of Paul’s bloody clothing. Emails show that crime lab officials resisted, saying the lab couldn’t test every item in every case it worked on. But Davis kept at it.

Months later, the lab examined Paul’s Southpole-brand tie-dyed T-shirt and again found no evidence of Whitman’s blood. The stains had so much male DNA that the lab concluded no female DNA was likely to show up with a closer look.

Davis, in two recent interviews and by email, said she continues to believe Paul committed the murder. She cited circumstantial evidence and said the DNA testing didn’t go far enough.

Among the other clothing in Paul’s backpack were a tank top and boxers, which weren’t on the list of items lab records say were tested, even though police described them as bloodstained. Another two items are listed as having “transfer” stains, meaning they seemed to have absorbed blood from other clothing. Davis said her boss told her hiring a private lab to test more items would cost the city too much.

“If we are being honest, the lab thing was a major failure in my eyes,” Davis said.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety, which runs the crime lab, said in a statement that technicians “left no viable forensic stone unturned” in the Whitman case.

Records show that the state lab ruled out the blood being Whitman’s on May 9, 2016, a little less than a year after Paul’s arrest. The state’s hoped-for evidence, the central pillar of the prosecution’s case — that Paul stabbed Whitman, who then bled profusely on his clothes — had just fallen apart.

Yet it would take another six years for Paul to go free.

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News Justine Paul said in April that he struggles with the effect of his girlfriend's killing and the time he spent locked up. “It’s going to be a battle that’s going on in my head,” he said.

Six More Years

Alaska’s justice system is supposed to move far more rapidly. The state constitution says crime victims have a right to the “timely disposition” of a case. Further, Alaska interprets the defendant’s right to “speedy and public trial” under the U.S. Constitution to mean people should face a judge or jury within 120 days of being charged.

But the time to resolve the most serious Alaska felonies as of 2025 was more than three years, and some recently resolved cases took 10. Victims have long described the pain that the wait for justice can inflict. In 2025, ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News found two sexual assault cases that took so many years to resolve that the victims died. Another case had been delayed more than 70 times .

For defendants, the slow walk to a courtroom carries a different price. Research shows that long pretrial delays upend families, increase trauma, and make guilty pleas more likely even for people who maintain their innocence — because they want an end to the uncertainty.

Prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges are all implicated in the torpor of Alaska’s courtrooms.

Critics have described a culture of delay: a week here, two months there. An attorney might be newly assigned, backlogged with other cases, or down with the flu. One side says, "We need more time," the other agrees, and the judge suspends the 120-day speedy trial countdown.

Soon the list of postponements, each one seemingly reasonable, has grown to dozens.

These delays became an open secret among Alaska court observers. The Alaska Office of Victims’ Rights has warned of excessive pretrial delays every year since 2014. The pandemic only made the problem worse. While most states halted trials for eight to 12 months, Alaska’s pause lasted two years.

Court officials have ordered new limits on delays to address the problem, and court data shows the time it takes to resolve misdemeanors and low-level felonies has dropped. But case durations remain stubbornly long for high-level felonies.

In Paul’s case, the initial court-appointed attorney had expressed impatience during the year after Paul’s arrest as prosecutors kept requesting delays to test his bloody clothes.

William Montgomery, a former college baseball player who moved to Alaska after law school, was in his second year on the job with the Office of Public Advocacy when he took Paul’s case. He had agreed to the postponements. In May 2016, apparently exasperated, he told Judge Nathaniel Peters that prosecutors couldn’t “just continue this out endlessly.”

Eventually everyone got the latest lab results, which again showed that the main evidence used to charge Paul came up short.

The state ought to have ended the case right then, two Alaska defense attorneys unconnected to the case told the newsrooms. Prosecutors presented other police findings to the grand jury, but they had so firmly emphasized the bloody clothing that they should have dropped the indictment when this evidence collapsed. Or they could have asked grand jurors if they’d re-charge Paul without it.

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News After 10 years, the state has still not brought anyone to trial for murder in the killing of Eunice Whitman.

It’s unclear why the lead prosecutor, Gray, stood fast. He retired in 2017 and died in a motorcycle accident days later. Other prosecutors directly involved in the case and their supervisors in the Alaska Department of Law did not respond to detailed questions.

The Alaska Department of Law provided a statement saying that because Whitman's homicide remains an open investigation, the department would not "speculate, confirm, or deny investigative theories, suspects, or evidentiary assessments beyond what is available in the public record."

And so the case dragged on. Prosecutors proceeded with what was left of their case.

A few months later, with the lawyers contemplating a November 2016 trial, Montgomery asked to examine another piece of physical evidence noted at Paul’s indictment: the crime scene shoe print that police said looked similar to Paul’s Nike sneakers. An expert witness for Montgomery gave him an answer in July 2017. The two prints that were clear enough for him to reliably examine didn’t match Paul’s, the expert wrote.

Montgomery now had a strong argument for the jury that both the blood and the shoe evidence were faulty.

But rather than move to trial, Montgomery asked for a new delay — to test more evidence. Montgomery was still working out the logistics 10 months later when he was appointed to be a state judge.

Montgomery declined to speak with the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica. His wife, Winter, an attorney who assisted in Paul’s defense, said in an email that having experts evaluate evidence for the defense “takes time and money” and can add to delays. However, she said, it is a matter of “making the best defense possible.”

Throughout the process, attorneys for the two sides gathered every few months for 10-minute hearings and found more reasons not to hold a trial, court minutes show. Defense and prosecution pulled out their calendars and knocked dates off the table. Another trial was in the way. Too close to moose hunting season to get jurors. When should we meet again?

Paul listened in from jail by phone or video before returning to his cell. He voiced confusion at what was happening. He wrote the judge a note at one point asking to see the evidence against him. A clerk wrote him back, saying the judge wasn’t allowed to respond. It was four years after his indictment, three since the blood evidence had been found lacking, two since Montgomery’s expert had undercut the shoe evidence.

Obtained by Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica In 2019 — after four years of being in jail without a trial — Paul wrote the judge saying he had still never seen much of the evidence prosecutors used to accuse him of murder.

Paul said that he passed the years reading: maybe half the jailhouse library. The Mortal Instruments young adult fantasy series became a favorite.

All told, Peters, the judge, granted 26 delays between Paul’s arrest in 2015 and his release in August 2022. Judges who filled in for Peters granted five more delays. (Peters declined an interview request through a spokesperson, who said judges cannot discuss their decision-making beyond the court record.)

As a further indicator of how drawn out the proceedings became, eight state-appointed defense attorneys and 11 prosecutors came and went over the years.

“It’s just a crazy, crazy amount of time to be pretrial, regardless of whether you’re guilty or innocent,” said Jacqueline Shepherd, an attorney tracking trial delays for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Alaska, after examining key documents in Paul’s case. “That uncertainty and unknown is its own form of torture for a person.”

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News Paul returns to his job after a lunch break in Kipnuk this April. After he was released he returned to Kipnuk, where he said he mostly kept to himself in his mother’s home.

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News Paul’s hometown of Kipnuk, a village of about 700, is located on the Kugkaktlik River near the Bering Sea (April 2025).

Case Dismissed

New momentum in Paul’s case started to build in late 2018, three years after his arrest, when he landed a new defense attorney.

As a prosecutor, McDannel was known as “Maximum Marcy ” for her tenacious efforts to put defendants behind bars as long as possible. She’d switched sides and now worked for the Office of Public Advocacy. When Paul’s attorney was appointed as a judge, his defense team asked McDannel to take the case.

With her bullhorn voice and penchant for profanity, McDannel struck fear in opposing attorneys. She had worked in Bethel as a young prosecutor, walking her black Labrador retriever, Lou, on the boardwalk where Whitman’s body was found. She knew the landmarks surrounding the crime scene and the players in the local police department.

McDannel reviewed Paul’s file, sizing up the flaws in the prosecution’s case. She couldn’t understand why prosecutors had stuck by the charges. She also couldn’t see why her predecessors had taken so much time to bring Paul’s case to trial and win.

The crime lab had long since found the blood on Paul’s clothes was not the victim’s. An expert witness had told the defense team the shoe prints from the crime scene didn’t match Paul’s. The state’s own analysis would later reach the same conclusion.

McDannel was full of confidence. Whereas the vast majority of criminal cases end in plea deals, not jury trials, McDannel agreed with her predecessors’ assessment that Paul could win a full acquittal. Unlike her predecessors, McDannel felt, she had the experience to do it quickly.

“There was so little evidence,” McDannel said. “I promised myself and Justine we would get it to trial in six months.”

McDannel now acknowledges that goal reflected her desire rather than a realistic appraisal. A jury trial was set for Oct. 28, 2019, or 13 months after she took the case.

Then, three weeks before trial, the prosecution asked for more time. McDannel had produced a last-minute expert witness. In turn, the prosecution surprised McDannel with hundreds of pages of new evidence. It didn’t end up showing much, but it required review.

Another round of scheduling discussions and pretrial motions began. The pandemic struck a few months later, in March 2020.

With courts now closed and trials on hold, McDannel used the solitude to chip away at the state’s remaining circumstantial case against Paul. Although he hadn’t confessed to anything, she tried to exclude his statement to police. When that failed, she found an expert in the Yup’ik language to interpret Paul’s demeanor during the interrogation.

But as the pandemic wore on, it became clear to everyone that life was not returning to normal soon. McDannel felt she’d shown prosecutors they had absolutely no chance of prevailing, yet they’d refused to fold. It was time to put Paul’s wait to an end.

Courtesy of Alaska Department of Corrections The type of 7.5-by-9-foot jail cell in Bethel where Paul was held for much of his seven years in pretrial detention.

On May 12, 2022, a defense attorney named Windy Hannaman filed the motion to dismiss. Hannaman took up Paul’s cause because McDannel, like so many others involved in the case, had switched jobs. But McDannel had already drafted the dismissal motion for her successor before she left. The moment seemed right. The state, too, had just put a new prosecutor on the case.

The 37-page defense motion argued that the evidence the lead investigator gave the grand jury, “almost without exception,” had fallen short in the end. “Not only has the evidence failed to implicate Paul,” Hannaman’s filing said, “much of it turned out to be exculpatory.”

The document recounted how the blood work and the shoe prints failed to match when tested. It also cast doubt on the remaining claim police made to the grand jury: that Paul had incriminated himself by saying Whitman was stabbed in the neck. This seemed something that only the killer could know, and Paul had said he heard it from police.

Hannaman described why she thought prosecutors would have a hard time proving Paul was lying: police didn’t have video covering all of Paul’s time at the station, and it wasn’t clear if officers were asked not to talk to him. Davis told the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica that no one there other than her and the state trooper who was investigating talked to Paul about the case.

In a response a month after the motion was filed, prosecutor Jenna Gruenstein said the evidence presented to the grand jurors was grounded in information available at the time and there was nothing improper about it. She also argued that physical evidence did not fully clear Paul, noting that blood on Whitman’s jeans was tested and was found to be consistent with Paul’s.

But Gruenstein conceded that if the state had known about the negative blood and shoe results at the start, it would have been obliged to share that information. In its statement to the newsrooms, the Alaska Department of Law summed up Gruenstein’s response as saying “dismissal of the indictment was warranted, based on information developed after the initial indictment.”

A Bethel Superior Court judge dismissed all charges on Aug. 9, 2022.

Paul had spent a total of seven years and 43 days in jail.

He was 24 on the day of his arrest and 31 when he was freed.

The cost to Alaska taxpayers to jail him all that time only to drop the charges: an estimated $550,000.

Life Outside

On an April day in Kipnuk, a recent blizzard had deepened the spring snow. A white fog hid the ocean as the sound of basketballs clanging off a netless rim echoed down the water. Friendly village dogs, wiggling on approach, met every plane, and flat Starlink internet antennae topped houses like graduation caps.

Paul and his mother, Joann, were living in the family’s pink house. The nearby schoolhouse is named after her late grandfather, a tribal chief. A photograph of her father playing honky-tonk guitar hangs on the wall. Joann kept a stack of his records. He was blind, and the songs have names like “My Cane, My Slippers, and You.”

“Every time I feel low, I listen to him,” Joann said. She thumbed through the record collection. Her son has the same Yup'ik name as his musician grandfather, she said: Teggitgaq.

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News The first time Joann met Eunice Whitman, the younger woman brought a jar of decaf coffee and used it in a broth for musk ox stew, a recipe Joann had never tried. Joann says she didn’t take for granted how Justine seemed happy at that time.

In Paul’s room, a new Facebook message arrived: “Killer.”

Whitman’s sister, Paul explained to a reporter.

Until this article, the only news stories about Whitman’s case available online repeated the details police used at his indictment in 2015 — the shoe prints, the bloody backpack. When prosecutors abandoned the charges against him in 2022, no one wrote about it.

After getting out of jail, Paul said, he lived on the streets of Anchorage and nearly overdosed 10 times on fentanyl. He said that on two or three of these occasions, he told friends he didn’t want them to revive him with the opioid antidote naloxone. He was looking to die. “I kind of gave up a little bit, slowly.”

McDannel, the defense attorney, said she worried after his release.

“I spent the first couple of months after he got out chasing him around the state because he was having psychotic breaks,” McDannel said. “They took seven and a half years of his life, and I think it broke him.”

In October, the storm that Paul once watched for out his window in Kipnuk finally rolled in.

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News Kipnuk’s school — named after Joann’s grandfather, the late tribal chief — surrounded by damage wrought by Typhoon Halong, which hit Alaska in October.

Winds from Typhoon Halong gusted 100 miles-per-hour along the coast, driving the sea into the streets of the village. Helicopters rescued Paul and his mother. He ended up living in a village 140 miles away. She resettled in Anchorage; the pink house in Kipnuk sits empty, still full of photos.

Even now, Paul fears that he might be charged with Whitman’s murder once more.

It’s unclear how real that threat might be. McDannel maintains he can’t be charged again because Alaska’s speedy trial clock ran out. But the Alaska Department of Law said such decisions ultimately are made by a court and depend on the facts of each case.

The department also emphasized that a dismissal only reflects the prosecution’s inability to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt — “not an affirmative declaration of a defendant’s factual innocence.”

Whitman’s family and Davis, the police investigator, would like to see him charged again. “He was always the prime suspect,” Davis said by email.

Yet there remain other possible avenues of inquiry.

Police and prosecutors failed to deeply pursue other theories of the crime during the 11 days that passed between Whitman’s death and Paul’s indictment, investigative records show. For instance, had they widened their investigation they might have noticed something strange.

Another young woman was killed just months earlier in a neighboring community. Murdered in a nearly identical manner, stabbed multiple times and displayed nude on the tundra for all to see.

Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News Eunice Whitman’s grave. She would have turned 34 this December.

