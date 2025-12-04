© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Eek woman dies in Thanksgiving house fire

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM AKST
The Lower Kuskokwim Delta community of Eek in 2019.
Anna Rose MacArthur
/
KYUK
The Lower Kuskokwim Delta community of Eek in 2019.

An elderly woman has died in Eek after a fire engulfed a home on Thanksgiving.

Alaska State Troopers said that several occupants of the home were able to escape, but that 78-year-old Xenia Black was unaccounted for when the fire was reported in the late evening on Nov. 27.

The following day, troopers said that a state deputy fire marshal responded to the Lower Kuskokwim Delta community and found human remains.

Black’s next of kin have been notified, and the remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage.

Troopers said that they don’t suspect foul play, but are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
