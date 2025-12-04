Eek woman dies in Thanksgiving house fire

An elderly woman has died in Eek after a fire engulfed a home on Thanksgiving.

Alaska State Troopers said that several occupants of the home were able to escape, but that 78-year-old Xenia Black was unaccounted for when the fire was reported in the late evening on Nov. 27.

The following day, troopers said that a state deputy fire marshal responded to the Lower Kuskokwim Delta community and found human remains.

Black’s next of kin have been notified, and the remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage.

Troopers said that they don’t suspect foul play, but are still investigating the cause of the fire.