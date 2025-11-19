© 2025 KYUK
Bethel man to serve 35 years in prison for stabbing death

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:26 AM AKST
The Nora Guinn Justice Complex in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
The Nora Guinn Justice Complex in Bethel.

A Bethel man has been sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for a stabbing death in a Bethel home in 2022.

According to the state, John Japhet entered the home of an ex-girlfriend in Bethel and stabbed 32-year-old Paul John in the chest. Court documents say John was sleeping in a bed with the former girlfriend when he was stabbed.

Japhet pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May. In late October, Bethel Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Peters sentenced him to a total sentence of 50 years in prison, with 15 years suspended.

Japhet was also convicted of felony third-degree assault based on multiple prior assault convictions. He is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
