© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minor charged with manslaughter in Bethel shooting

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published November 5, 2025 at 4:23 PM AKST
The Bethel Youth Facility in 2011.
Alaska Department of Health and Social Services
The Bethel Youth Facility juvenile detention center is seen in 2011.

A minor has been charged with manslaughter in Bethel in the death of a family member. Police responded to a home to find 57-year-old Gene Chaney Jr. severely wounded from an apparent shotgun blast in the early morning hours of Nov. 1.

According to charging documents, Chaney Jr. had called Bethel police just after midnight to report a domestic disturbance in the home where he was living. Only minutes later, Chaney Jr.’s partner called 911 to report that he had been shot and was unresponsive.

The minor allegedly fled the home prior to the arrival of emergency responders, but ultimately surrendered to police several hours later in the parking lot of the local hospital without incident.

The minor is being charged as an adult, but is not being named, per KYUK policy. They are currently being held at the Bethel Youth Facility. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Nov. 10 in Bethel court.
Tags
Public Safety Alaska State NewsDeathsBethel Police Department
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson