Woman charged with murder in death of Emmonak man

An Emmonak woman has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of a man in the community six months earlier. Another man in the lower Yukon River community has been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence in the case.

In addition to second-degree murder, 49-year-old Stephanie Agathluk also faces charges of felony manslaughter, first-degree assault, first-degree hindering prosecution, and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 54-year-old Michael Andrews Jr., whose body was found in a residence in Emmonak in April.

Sixty-year-old John Lamont of Emmonak has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly attempting to help Agathluk cover up evidence of the crime.

Because the case went directly to a Bethel grand jury, details of the alleged circumstances of Andrews Jr.’s death are not immediately publicly available.

Both Agathluk and Lamont are currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel and the next hearing in their cases is set for Nov. 18 in Bethel court.