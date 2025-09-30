© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bethel Police seek information about Pride flag burning

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:45 PM AKDT
Bethel's annual Pride celebration took place on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's annual Pride celebration took place on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Bethel Police said that one or more trespassers entered a private property near the highway and burned a Pride flag displayed there some time on Wednesday, Sept. 24. They’re seeking more information about the incident.

The rainbow-colored Pride inclusive flag was burned by trespassers on private property across from the intersection of Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway and Salmonberry Street, according to acting Public Safety Director Jeffrey Kirkham.

Kirkham said that police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.
Public Safety
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley