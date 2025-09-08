Bethel announces sudden ‘leadership change’ for police, fire departments

Bethel’s public safety department has had a sudden change in leadership.

On Sept. 8, Bethel City Manager Lori Strickler announced that Jeff Kirkham, currently the second in command in the department, would be taking over as acting director. The public safety department oversees the city’s police and fire departments.

It is not immediately clear whether the previous Director of Public Safety, James Harris, will stay on with the department. Both Strickler and Harris declined to comment on Sept. 8.