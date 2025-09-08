© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Bethel announces sudden ‘leadership change’ for police, fire departments

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:54 PM AKDT
A patch is seen on a Bethel Police uniform.
Katie Basile
/
KYUK
A patch is seen on a Bethel Police Department uniform.

Bethel’s public safety department has had a sudden change in leadership.

On Sept. 8, Bethel City Manager Lori Strickler announced that Jeff Kirkham, currently the second in command in the department, would be taking over as acting director. The public safety department oversees the city’s police and fire departments.

It is not immediately clear whether the previous Director of Public Safety, James Harris, will stay on with the department. Both Strickler and Harris declined to comment on Sept. 8.

Harris started as the head of the department of public safety in July 2024. Harris’s predecessor, Bethel Police Chief Leonard “Pete” Hicks, also left the position after just over a year.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
