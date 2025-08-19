Bethel police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Bethel Police are looking for a teenage girl who was last seen this weekend along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway.

Fifteen-year-old Soy Kaganak was last seen in the early evening of Sunday, Aug. 17, according to an announcement from the Bethel Department of Public Safety.

Kaganak is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said that she was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a large black T-shirt with a red long-sleeved shirt underneath, and white and green Nike sneakers.

Bethel Public Safety Chief James Harris said that Kaganak was reported missing in an email, which stated that she was last seen with her sisters walking along the state highway before walking away. Police did not provide additional information about where along the 3-mile road Kaganak went missing or which direction she was walking.

Harris said that officers have worked with Kaganak’s family to search, but said that there have been no sightings of Kaganak or other updates as of the afternoon of Aug. 19.

The Bethel Police Department is asking anyone with information about Kaganak’s whereabouts to contact police at 907-543-3781 or email bpd@cityofbethel.net .

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

