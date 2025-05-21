Bethel police seek information about threat against ONC tribal offices

Bethel police are seeking information about an anonymous caller who threatened violence toward the offices of the Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council (ONC) in the early afternoon hours of Monday, May 19.

According to Bethel police, the caller threatened to shoot up the building and claimed that there was a bomb on the premises.

The Bethel Police Department and Alaska State Troopers responded to the ONC offices at 117 Alex Hately Drive shortly after being informed of the call. Police said that employees were evacuated from the building and sent home for the day, and that a thorough search of the premises did not reveal anything suspicious.

Police said that no additional threats have been reported, and that no other organizations or individuals in Bethel had reported receiving any similar threats as of May 21.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781 or email the department at bpd@cityofbethel.net.