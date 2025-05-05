Teen drowns in snowmachine accident on Bethel pond

A teenager has died in Bethel after police say they believe a snowmachine he was driving sank in a pond and he was unable to swim to safety late on the evening of May 3.

Seventeen-year-old James J. McMillen was accompanied by three adults at the time of the incident, according to police. Police say McMillen and two of the three adults were taking turns driving two snowmachines across the surface of the pond, known as “skipping,” when a snowmachine driven by McMillen sank.

Police have not publicly released the name of McMillen or the people who accompanied him, but his family confirmed his death to KYUK on May 5.

The incident occurred at a pond off the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway and adjacent to Bethel’s public health center. The man-made pond periodically fills with water and was at least 6 feet deep at the time of the incident.

Police say McMillen was unable to swim to safety due to wearing heavy, cold-weather gear. Two men who had also been riding across the pond attempted to swim to McMillen’s location, but were also hampered by cold-weather gear and had to turn back, according to police.

Police say the pair who attempted to rescue McMillen were on the brink of hypothermia, but did not suffer serious injuries.

Bethel Police, alongside the Bethel Fire Department, and Bethel Search and Rescue coordinated the recovery using multiple boats and first responders in the water. McMillen’s body was recovered at roughly 10:30 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after arriving at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation hospital, according to police.

Police say no foul play is suspected, but that an investigation is ongoing.