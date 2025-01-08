Bethel Police looking for 21-year-old man missing since Jan. 5

Bethel Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen early on the morning of Jan. 5 in one of Bethel’s far-flung neighborhoods.

Police said that 21-year-old Cache Trammell was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the Tundra Ridge neighborhood. He is approximately 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police did not provide information about what Trammell may have last been wearing, and did not immediately respond to requests for additional information shortly after they put a missing person announcement on social media on the evening of Jan. 8.

Anyone with information about Trammell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781 or email bpd@cityofbethel.net , and reference case #2500269.

Bethel Police Department A missing person flyer published to social media on Jan. 8.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.