Tuntutuliak man dies after physical altercation with family member

A man in the lower Kuskokwim community of Tuntutuliak has died after being stabbed during a physical altercation, according to Alaska State Troopers .

Troopers said that they received reports on the night of Jan. 4 that 55-year-old Tuntutuliak resident Jimmy Lupie had sustained a puncture wound to his chest following an argument with a family member. Lupie walked to the home of a village public safety officer (VPSO) for help, and later succumbed to his injuries, according to troopers.

As of midday on Jan. 7, nobody had been charged in Lupie’s death and the incident remained under investigation.

Lupie’s remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy, and troopers said that his next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.