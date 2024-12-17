Water restored to Hooper Bay under boil water notice

Hauled water and sewer were restored to the city of Hooper Bay on Sunday, Dec. 15, while all water produced in the community is under a boil water notice. That’s following a six-day period when the water system was down because of damage to a tank and a shortage of hauled water following a power outage.

Enough hauled water was brought in over the weekend to identify and repair leaks to the system. That’s according to Hooper Bay City Administrator Sandra Tall-Lake, who said that a second power outage has delayed the treatment of water.

Households that are not connected to the water system can collect up to 10 gallons of water daily from the washerteria tank.

The city said that a power plant operator is set to fly out early in the week to assess the electrical system.

The city is still coordinating to receive pallets of clean water by plane from Food Bank Alaska, though it said that the cost of shipping in water by air is proving a challenge for the community.