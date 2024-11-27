© 2024 KYUK
Former Yute Commuter Service business manager convicted of felony theft

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published November 27, 2024 at 9:30 AM AKST
Dean Swope
/
KYUK

A former Yute Commuter Service business manager has been convicted of felony theft and sentenced to serve five years of probation for stealing funds from the Bethel-based air carrier and an associated rental property.

Forty-year-old Nathan McCabe initially faced five separate felony charges for what the state said was a scheme to defraud Yute Commuter Service and Riverside Apartments of more than $200,000 between early 2019 and the summer of 2020. But as part of a plea agreement reached earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft, of between $750 and $25,000.

McCabe is being sued in a separate, ongoing civil case connected to the same original allegations of theft and fraud.

McCabe was hired as assistant business manager for Yute Commuter Service in February 2019, and became business manager later that year, according to the civil complaint.

A hearing to determine how much McCabe might have to pay victims in the criminal case, called restitution, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025 in Bethel court.
