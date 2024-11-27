Bethel Police searching for teen, missing since Monday (Nov. 25)

Bethel Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Monday morning.

In a press release posted to social media, police said Bethel teen Jake Chief was last seen at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 25), heading to school. He was last seen around the Housing subdivision wearing a black sweater, grey jacket, black pants, black muck boots, and a black Nike backpack. Police say he’s around 5’10”.

Bethel police say Chief’s family believe he may be trying to walk from Bethel either upriver to Kwethluk, or downriver to Napaskiak with a companion.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Chief or have information about his whereabouts to contact the department at 907-543-3781 and reference Case #2418353.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.