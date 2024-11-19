Bethel man charged in fatal hit and run near airport

A Bethel man has been charged with felony hit and run for allegedly leaving the scene of an collision near the Bethel airport earlier this month that resulted in the death of a man from Tuntutuliak.

According to charging documents, 67-year-old Forrest Jenkins was arrested on the evening of Nov. 7 just hours after police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the side of Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway a short distance from the airport.

Medics attempted to resuscitate 48-year-old Jesse Frank of Tuntutuliak at the scene of the accident. He was later pronounced dead at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation regional hospital.

According to the Bethel Police Department, first responders discovered Frank with multiple injuries consistent with being hit with extreme force. Police said that gray car parts of a Toyota make were also found at the scene.

The same evening, charging documents say that an officer made a traffic stop of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with front end damage driven by Jenkins, who police said admitted to hitting a person and leaving the scene of the accident out of fear.

Jenkins has been released from custody on bail and his next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2025 in Bethel District Court.