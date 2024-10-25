Man being held at Mountain Village Police Department dies following early morning fire

A man being held at the Mountain Village Police Department has died following a fire at the facility early on the morning of Oct. 25 in the lower Yukon River community.

According to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers, another man also being held at the facility was safely evacuated, and a village police officer (VPO) was sent to Bethel to be treated for minor injuries following the incident.

Troopers and the state Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

Troopers said that the identity of the man who died will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The Mountain Village Police Department and city officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.