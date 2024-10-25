© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Man being held at Mountain Village Police Department dies following early morning fire

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published October 25, 2024 at 1:43 PM AKDT
The burned out Mountain Village Police Department is seen in the lower Yukon River community of Mountain Village on the morning of Oct. 25, 2024.
Alexander Beans
The Mountain Village Police Department is seen in the lower Yukon River community of Mountain Village following a fire on the morning of Oct. 25, 2024.

A man being held at the Mountain Village Police Department has died following a fire at the facility early on the morning of Oct. 25 in the lower Yukon River community.

According to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers, another man also being held at the facility was safely evacuated, and a village police officer (VPO) was sent to Bethel to be treated for minor injuries following the incident.

Troopers and the state Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

Troopers said that the identity of the man who died will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The Mountain Village Police Department and city officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
