Bethel Police searching for missing teen last seen near Mission Lake Road

Bethel Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Oct. 23 in Bethel.

In a social media post, police said that 13-year-old Laci’Vonne Kaganak was last seen in the Mission Lake Road area at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 wearing all red clothing, a black coat, and black shoes. She is around 5 feet 1 inch tall with shoulder-length black hair.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Kaganak’s whereabouts call the department at 907-543-3781.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.