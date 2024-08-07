Bethel removes boil water notice for hauled customers; Housing subdivision still should boil water

The City of Bethel has removed its boil water notice for hauled water residents after consulting with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

There is still a boil water notice in place for piped customers who get water from the Bethel Heights Water Treatment Plant, which supplies the Housing subdivision.

The boil water notice was originally issued on Tuesday, Aug. 7 after a drop in pressure at the water treatment plant. The city says the depressurization happened after the system was shut off in order to connect water lines to the new Ayaprun Elitnaurvik building. That loss in pressure can result in harmful bacteria entering the water system.

According to the city, water customers who receive piped water from the Bethel Heights treatment plant should boil water for at least two minutes before using it. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. It’s okay to use unboiled water for handwashing.

City officials say that they anticipate receiving test results from water samples taken from along Bethel Heights lines sometime on Thursday, Aug. 8.

This is a developing story, and may be updated with additional information.