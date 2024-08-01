© 2024 KYUK
Trooper who shot at a woman in Marshall won't be prosecuted, state says

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published August 1, 2024 at 3:02 PM AKDT
An Alaska State Trooper who shot at a woman in Marshall earlier this year was legally justified in defending himself, according to a review from the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, and the state’s official review released July 31 means that Trooper Christopher Green, who fired at the woman, will not face criminal charges because of the incident. The 18-year-old woman has not been publicly identified.

According to the state’s report, troopers responded to the lower Yukon village of Marshall on May 18 following reports of a woman brandishing a gun and talking about suicide. When troopers and a Marshall village police officer went to talk to the woman, she reportedly pointed the gun at Green, who fired his gun twice at the woman but did not hit her.

The state’s investigation found that Green had acted reasonably in self-defense when he discharged his weapon.

According to a state trooper dispatch, Green was placed on three days of administrative leave directly following the incident, as is typical in such cases.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
