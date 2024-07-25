Bethel police say child killed after being struck by vehicle was 'tragic accident'

The Bethel Police Department (BPD) said that a child has died after a tragic incident involving a vehicle on July 22.

BPD Chief James Harris said that the incident took place in the early evening of July 22 in Bethel’s Blueberry Subdivision. He said that a 3-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle owned by a family member. By the time police arrived at the scene, Harris said that the child had already succumbed to her injuries.

"Upon investigation, we were able to determine rather quickly that it was a horrible, tragic accident," Harris said. "There was no indication of any alcohol use or foul play of any kind. Out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing any actual names at this point."

According to Harris, the child’s remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.