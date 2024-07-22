Texas man dead after rafting accident southeast of Bethel

A Texas man has died after an accident during a remote river rafting trip southeast of Bethel.

According to a Alaska State Trooper dispatch, 53-year-old Larry Erwin of Dallas, Texas was part of a rafting trip around 53 miles southeast of Bethel.

Erwin reportedly went over a waterfall after losing control of an inflatable raft and was ejected from said raft. Troopers said that other members of Erwin’s party pulled him to shore but could not find signs of life.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center responded with a helicopter from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage and transported Erwin’s body, along with “several members of the party” back to Bethel.

Troopers say that the State Medical Examiner and next of kin have been notified.