© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas man dead after rafting accident southeast of Bethel

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:10 AM AKDT
An Alaska State Trooper hat.
Petra Harpak
/
KYUK
Aerial photo of the Kuskokwim River.

A Texas man has died after an accident during a remote river rafting trip southeast of Bethel.

According to a Alaska State Trooper dispatch, 53-year-old Larry Erwin of Dallas, Texas was part of a rafting trip around 53 miles southeast of Bethel.

Erwin reportedly went over a waterfall after losing control of an inflatable raft and was ejected from said raft. Troopers said that other members of Erwin’s party pulled him to shore but could not find signs of life.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center responded with a helicopter from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage and transported Erwin’s body, along with “several members of the party” back to Bethel.

Troopers say that the State Medical Examiner and next of kin have been notified.
Tags
Public Safety Deaths
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley