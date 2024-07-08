Bethel Police warn of phone scam impersonating officers

Bethel Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam run by someone impersonating a local police officer.

Multiple residents have reported receiving calls from an individual who calls themselves “Deputy Chris” and uses multiple last names. The calls appear to come from a local landline number at Bethel’s courthouse.

In a voicemail provided to KYUK, the caller addressed the resident by name and said they have legal documents that need the resident’s urgent attention. KYUK has removed the identifying information from the quote to protect the resident’s privacy.

“Yes, Deputy Chris [unintelligible]. I am with Bethel Police Department. I have an urgent legal message for Ms. [bleeped]. Ms. [bleeped] I do have some legal documents here that require your immediate attention. So please just give me a call back on my direct line at your earliest convenience,” the message said.

In the rest of the message, the caller told the resident to call back to a direct line with a 206- area code, which traces back to Seattle, Washington.

Other Bethel residents have written on local social media pages that the caller accused them of property crimes and asked them to account for their location.

The Bethel scam appears to be part of a pattern of other police impersonation scams throughout Alaska. People in Palmer, Anchorage, and Kenai have been falsely told they’ve missed jury duty or have a warrant out for their arrest. Some have lost thousands of dollars to the scam.

It’s important to remember not to give information out over the phone and not to send money to strangers without checking their information. Bethel Police said that they won’t ask for personal information over the phone, and that they won't request gift cards or immediate payment.

When in doubt, Bethel residents can call the local police department to check whether an officer works on staff, or to check if the police need them to answer questions or pay money.

You can reach the Bethel Police Department by phone at 907-543-3781.

If you think that you’ve been scammed, you can file an online report with the Federal Trade Commission, which keeps track of fraud in the United States.